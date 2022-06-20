Jennifer Lopez introduces child Emme with gender-neutral pronouns

In a recent live performance, Jennifer ‘JLo’ Lopez introduced her child Emme using they/them pronouns.

JLo was performing at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala late last week when she brought her teenager Emme Muniz onto the stage.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t.

“So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey,” she joked.

“They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

Carrying a rainbow-coloured microphone, Emme joined their mother in a duet of Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years.

‘Close to my heart’, says JLo

Well-known as an ally for the LGBTQIA+ community, Lopez has also been a vocal supporter of her nibling (a gender-neutral term for niece or nephew) Brendon Scholl.

Brendon is featured in the short film Draw With Me, telling their journey of coming out as transgender and how their passion for art helped them cope.

The child of JLo’s sister Leslie Anne, Brendon struggled with their mental health and used art as a healthy coping mechanism.

At the time of the film’s 2020 release, JLo said Draw With Me held great sentiment.

“It’s close to my heart because it’s a family affair,” she said.

“It’s about accepting change and challenges with love and knowing that when we do, everything is possible.

“The film is important and timely in its story and message and can have a huge impact on those of us who watch and experience what Brendon and their family are going through in this time of acceptance and admission.”