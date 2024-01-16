Jennifer Coolidge thanks ‘all the evil gays’ for Emmy win

The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge has thanked “all the evil gays” for her Emmy Award win in a chaotic acceptance speech.

The 75th annual Emmy Awards are on in Los Angeles today, after a months-long delay due to the Hollywood strikes.

Actress Jennifer Coolidge won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her recurring role as Tanya McQuoid in the wild HBO series.

In her speech, Jen thanked The White Lotus creator Mike White for casting her.

“[Mike] says I’m definitely dead, so I’m going along with it,” she said.

Then joking about her biggest viral moment from season two, the actress added, “I want to thank all the evil gays.”

Unfortunately, the poor actress was heckled in a gag that fell flat, with Emmys host Anthony Anderson’s mother holding up a giant clock sign instead of the traditional awards show “playoff music”.

Jennifer Coolidge managed to tell the crowd, “I had a little dream in my little town, and everyone said it wasn’t practical and it was far-fetched.

“It did happen after all, so don’t give up on your dream.”

“I wanna thank all the evil gays!!!” —Jennifer Coolidge winning her second Emmy for The White Lotus lol pic.twitter.com/D6CqNEIZiK — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

The White Lotus season three films soon

The White Lotus will return for season three, albeit without Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid who didn’t survive the second season finale.

Production on season 3 of the HBO series is due to start in February 2024.

The new season will film in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, following a new group of guests and workers at another of the global chain of The White Lotus resorts.

“I would like to get to every continent for this show,” Mike White said last June.

The White Lotus is streaming in Australia on Binge.

