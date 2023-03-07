WTF

Jennifer Coolidge reacts to surprise gay porn cameo

Nate Woodall
Image: HBO

These gays! They’re trying to eroticize me!

A snippet from gay adult film studio Corbin Fisher’s latest video is going viral right now for a guest starring from the queen of the gays herself – Jennifer Coolidge.

The clip begins with models Eli and Tyler watching a scene from Netflix’s gay rom-com Single All the Way, starring Jennifer Coolidge.

Gay Twitter was quick to circulate the snippet into oblivion, proving just how much of a grip the actress has on us all at the moment.

In the scene, Eli and Tyler watch Coolidge delivering the iconic line, “It’s because the gays just know how to do stuff, you know? They’re survivors and, for some reason, they are always obsessed with me.

“I don’t know why, I like it.” Eli then tells Tyler, “She’s right, gays do know how to do stuff,” before proceeding to… well, ‘do stuff’.

Gay Twitter has a field day

Naturally, the gays ate it up, with some also calling her a “true ally”:

Jennifer responds

Inevitably, Jennifer caught wind of the chaotic moment after Evan Ross Katz sent it to her.

“You’re the opening to a gay porn,” Evan said in the text, “You’ve REALLY made it.”

“I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time that is so f*cking funny,” She replied, in an exchange also shared by Pop Crave.

