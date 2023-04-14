Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White headlining Aussie festival

Jennifer Coolidge and The White Lotus mastermind Mike White are coming to Australia for Vivid Sydney in June.

The actress is headlining the arts and culture festival alongside the series’ creator-writer-director and giving a special talk.

Jennifer took to social media on Friday morning in a fierce white coat and perfect lighting to share the news.

“Hey Australia, it’s Jennifer Coolidge and I just got really exciting news. Mike White and I are coming to Sydney on June 10 – we’ll see you there!” she said.

The 61-year-old has had the most humble reaction to her recent career resurgence after playing Tanya McQuoid in Mike White’s buzzed-about HBO series.

Accepting her first Golden Globe for the role in January, Jennifer Coolidge declared Mike “one of the greatest people I’ve ever met.”

Getting candid about the ups and downs of her career, she said playing Tanya had offered her hope and “a new beginning”.

“This is the end, because you did kill me off,” Jennifer told Mike.

“But it doesn’t matter because even if this is the end, you’ve changed my life in a million different ways.”

Benjamin Law to moderate Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White talk

Vivid Sydney – an annual festival of “light, music and ideas” – is excited about securing the pair for the talk, moderated by fellow TV creator Benjamin Law.

“This exclusive event will allow audiences to see behind the curtain on what has become a massive cultural Zeitgeist,” festival director Gill Minervini said.

“[The audience will] hear from two of the hottest figures in the creative industries right now.”

Mike White and Jennifer Coolidge In Conversation will be held at Sydney’s International Convention Centre on June 10.

Vivid Sydney 2023 runs from Friday, May 26 until Saturday, June 17.

