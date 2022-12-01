Jennifer Beals is “stepping back” from ‘L Word: Generation Q’

The L Word stalwart Jennifer Beals has announced that she will be “stepping back” as a main cast member.

Beals starred in all six seasons of the original L Word from 2004 to 2009 in the iconic role of ambitious art gallery director Bette Porter.

Alongside costars Leisha Haley (Alice) and Katherine Moennig (Shane), she reprised the role in the reboot L Word: Generation Q.

Bette’s on-again/off-again relationship with Tina Kennard (Laurel Holloman) has been a constant throughout the series.

However, the most recent episode saw the couple finally reunite when Bette chose to follow Tina to Toronto.

After the episode aired, Beals confirmed that she will be stepping back as a main character.

In an interview with UPI, the actress shared that it was a character decision driven by Bette’s evolution.

“I think of her as like a Jedi trying to take advantage of that small little window to allow something to happen,” Beals said.

“To do that, there’s an element of self-mastery that has to come.”

Beals is ‘making space for new stories’

For the actress, it was also an opportunity to let her original L Word co-stars and the rest of the Generation Q cast take on a bigger role.

“I am making space for other stories,” she explained.

“The whole point of The L Word: Generation Q was to tell these new stories.”

However, in an interview with The Daily Beast, Generation Q showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan expressed that Bette and Tina were not leaving permanently.

“There is a huge event coming for them,” she said.

“They are not gone, and their story continues this season.”

