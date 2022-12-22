Jaw-dropping UK documentary My Massive C**k, which measures the benefits and drawbacks of having an extra-large penis, is streaming in Australia on Stan in a few weeks.

The documentary aired in the UK in October on Channel 4, the same broadcaster behind hit full-frontal dating show Naked Attraction.

The uncensored show, which is dropping on Stan on January 7, hears from a group of British men about life with their extremely large penises.

“Surveys have regularly shown that many British men wish they had a larger penis,” the synopsis reads.

“While an object of desire for many, the men that do have exceptionally large penises reveal how this has affected their lives, from the embarrassment of people staring and difficulties with clothing, to uncomfortable sex and even causing injuries to their partners.”

One man tells the documentary he gets light-headed when he’s aroused due to the amount of blood rushing to his extremities.

Another explained he was seriously contemplating a penis reduction after bad experiences in relationships affected his wellbeing.

One other man also said as a black man, he feared sex partners fetishising his penis and viewing him as a hyper-sexualised stereotype.

British man tells documentary he lost job interview because of his penis

British man Joe, who is only 5 foot 6 inches tall but 9.5 inches when erect, explained his endowment isn’t all its cracked up to be.

Joe describes having to buy special underwear with an extended pouch, and recalled losing a job opportunity because of his “very tight” business pants.

You have to see it to believe it 😆 Find out more about the lives of the extra well-endowed in My Massive C**k, stream free on All 4. pic.twitter.com/suxv14M7Wu — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 27, 2022

“I went for this interview and I thought the interview went really well,” he told the program.

“But suit trousers are well fitting, very tight. The response I got was, ‘you’re not going to get the job, we thought you were a good candidate but we thought there was inappropriate behaviour happening’.

“They thought that I had an erection throughout this whole interview, and they were very much like, ‘you’re attire wasn’t right’. They clearly meant, ‘we could see your dick’.”

Documentary My Massive C**k is streaming in Australia on Stan from January 7.

