Japanese PM Fumio Kishida fires aide for homophobia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida dismissed senior aide Masayoshi Arai earlier today over homophobic remarks made to members of the local media.

Masayoshi Arai worked as an economic and trade advisor on Fumio Kishida’s staff since October. In December, the government demanded a vice minister apologise for past remarks she made against members of the LGBTQ and Ainu indigenous communities.

It seems Masayoshi Arai wasn’t paying attention.

In an off-the-record conversation with reporters on Friday, Arai said he would “not want to live next door” to an LGBT couple. He also said he did not “even want to look at them,” meaning LGBTIQA+ people.

The official claimed to the reporters that recognizing same-sex marriage would “change the way society is.” He went on to say that “quite a few people would abandon this country” if the government legalised same-sex marriage.

The Prime Minister told reporters that he fired Arai despite the official earlier apologising for his ‘misleading’ remarks.

“His comments are outrageous and completely incompatible with the administration’s policies.”

Kishida government and same-sex marriage

While same-sex marriage remains illegal in Japan, polls indicate that about 57% of Japanese support legal same-sex unions. That’s almost double the amount of support polls indicate for the Kishida government.

Fumio Kishida recently told parliament that same-sex marriage needed careful consideration because of the potential impact on the family structure. However, Japan remains the only member of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to not allow same-sex marriage or civil unions. Kishida will host a meeting of G7 leaders in Tokyo in May.

A Tokyo court upheld the ban on same-sex marriage in November. However, the court added that the lack of legal protections for same-sex families violated their human rights.

Similarly, in 2021, a Sapporo court ruled that the marriage ban denies same-sex couples the equality guaranteed under the Japanese constitution.

It seems as though Japan is moving towards some form of recognition of same-sex couples and Masayoshi Arai’s remarks came at a sensitive time for a government already suffering a lack of popularity.

