Japan Supreme Court declares mandatory sterilisation ‘unconstitutional’ for gender change applicants

Japan’s Supreme Court has ruled laws mandating sterilisation for transgender people seeking to legally affirm their gender as ‘unconstitutional’.
Since 2004, transgender people in Japan who want to legally affirm their gender have to appeal to a family court.
Under the Gender Identity Disorder Special Cases Act, applicants must undergo a psychiatric evaluation, be surgically sterilized and “have a physical form that is endowed with genitalia that closely resemble the physical form of an alternative gender.”
Additionally, they must be single and without children who are younger than 18.
Several organisations including the European court of human rights, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and UN had said the requirement infringed on human rights.
READ MORE: Japanese Transgender Man Loses Supreme Court Appeal Against ‘Forced Sterilisation’
In the landmark case, an anonymous transgender woman argued that the sterilisation requirement violated her rights to pursue happiness and protection against discrimination.
The 15 justices ruled that: “Being forced to undergo sterilisation surgery… constitutes a significant constraint on freedom from invasive procedures”.
“The government is obliged to amend the law to remove the sterilisation and gender-affirmation surgery requirements,” Human Rights Watch Japan Director Kanae Doi said.
“Any invasion of the body against one’s will is a human rights violation.”
The ruling is the latest in a series of LGBTQIA+ legal reforms in Japan.
Japan remains the only G7 nation that does not officially recognise same-sex marriage.
If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.
Lifeline on 13 11 14
Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800
beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.
For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra
No Comment