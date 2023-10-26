Japan Supreme Court declares mandatory sterilisation ‘unconstitutional’ for gender change applicants

Japan’s Supreme Court has ruled laws mandating sterilisation for transgender people seeking to legally affirm their gender as ‘unconstitutional’.

Since 2004, transgender people in Japan who want to legally affirm their gender have to appeal to a family court.

Under the Gender Identity Disorder Special Cases Act, applicants must undergo a psychiatric evaluation, be surgically sterilized and “have a physical form that is endowed with genitalia that closely resemble the physical form of an alternative gender.”

Additionally, they must be single and without children who are younger than 18.

Several organisations including the European court of human rights, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and UN had said the requirement infringed on human rights.

READ MORE: Japanese Transgender Man Loses Supreme Court Appeal Against ‘Forced Sterilisation’