Janis is a ‘loud and proud’ lesbian in new Mean Girls film

The new Mean Girls musical has hit our screens, and queer fans can welcome more authentic representation of one of their favourite characters.

In the original film, Janis (played by Lizzy Caplan) revealed to Cady (Lindsay Lohan) that she used to be best friends with Regina George (Rachel McAdams), but the two fell out when Regina spread a rumour that Janis was a lesbian.

The joke, of course, being that Janis was Lebanese.

However, while Janis ended up with mathlete Kevin Gnapoor in the original film, she was clearly queer coded.

“Previously, in our ’04 version, ‘lesbian’ for Janis was used kind of as a slur, and we’re taking that back,” Cravalho explained.

“I am a pyro-lez, loud and proud. I will light your backpack on fire if you talk s—t about me.

“Tina [Fey] also allowed us to have our own agency over these characters, and we certainly pay homage to our OG ’04, but we also have a musical element. What I love about that is that we get to get deeper into the mindset of our characters through the music itself.

“And I learned a lot from her as well as in her aesthetic. I put on my own eyeliner every single day. It helped me get into character. And then for the clothing, I drew on my pants. I cut up shirts. They just encouraged me to be like, ‘Yeah, whatever you want to do.’ Just hopefully it’ll look good.”

Mean Girls is hitting Australian cinemas on January 11, 2024.

