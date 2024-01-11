Screen

Janis is a ‘loud and proud’ lesbian in new Mean Girls film

Janis Mean Girls lesbian
Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice and Auli'i Cravalho. Image: Paramount Pictures

The new Mean Girls musical has hit our screens, and queer fans can welcome more authentic representation of one of their favourite characters. 

In the original film, Janis (played by Lizzy Caplan) revealed to Cady (Lindsay Lohan) that she used to be best friends with Regina George (Rachel McAdams), but the two fell out when Regina spread a rumour that Janis was a lesbian.

The joke, of course, being that Janis was Lebanese.

However, while Janis ended up with mathlete Kevin Gnapoor in the original film, she was clearly queer coded.

IN OTHER NEWS: Rosie O’Donnell: ‘Now and Then’ character was supposed to be a lesbian

“Previously, in our ’04 version, ‘lesbian’ for Janis was used kind of as a slur, and we’re taking that back,” Cravalho explained.

“I am a pyro-lez, loud and proud. I will light your backpack on fire if you talk s—t about me. 

“Tina [Fey] also allowed us to have our own agency over these characters, and we certainly pay homage to our OG ’04, but we also have a musical element. What I love about that is that we get to get deeper into the mindset of our characters through the music itself.

“And I learned a lot from her as well as in her aesthetic. I put on my own eyeliner every single day. It helped me get into character. And then for the clothing, I drew on my pants. I cut up shirts. They just encouraged me to be like, ‘Yeah, whatever you want to do.’ Just hopefully it’ll look good.”

Mean Girls is hitting Australian cinemas on January 11, 2024. 

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Matildas Ellie Carpenter and teammate Danielle van der Donk are engaged
‘My person for life’: Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter gets engaged
Kristen Stewart in A24 thriller Love Lies Bleeding
Guns, sex and mullets in Kristen Stewart’s queer thriller
Peach PRC says her style is inspired by Shirley Barber.
Peach PRC mourns her biggest inspiration Shirley Barber
Sam Kerr and partner Kristie Mewis
Sam Kerr is officially the most Googled Aussie in 2023
Queer web series Touch is a comedy drama about football players
Queer drama on the footy field in new web series Touch
Matildas Katrina Gorry and Clara Markstedt are expecting first child together
Matildas superstar Katrina Gorry shares pregnancy news