Jamie Lee Curtis kissed her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-star Michelle Yeoh in a joyous moment as their queer sci-fi film cleaned up at the SAG Awards.

The two actresses – and co-star Stephanie Hsu – all scored multiple award nominations for their roles in the very wild and very queer action-adventure.

And today, EEAAO won four of its five top noms at the 2023 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, the most in the awards’ history.

When Jamie Lee’s name was read out as winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, she jumped up and kissed Michelle Yeoh.

Curtis also gushed about her BFF and co-star in the “weird” sci-fi movie that also scored the actress her first Oscar nomination.

“Where is Michelle Yeoh?? I say ‘Michelle.’ You say ‘Yeoh!'” the actress said, leading a chant.

“Michelle Yeoh, I love you I love you I love you!”

omg here’s Jamie Lee Curtis yelling “shut up!” and then kissing Michelle Yeoh on the lips after winning her SAG award pic.twitter.com/5cBtzSOfxg — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

Michelle Yeoh beats Cate Blanchett at SAG Awards

At the SAG Awards, Michelle Yeoh also won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor category. She beat Cate Blanchett, nominated for her role as lesbian orchestra conductor in Tar.

Ke Huy Quan also won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the film.

The film also won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, which is the SAG Awards equivalent of best picture.

Grab your tissues and prepare to be moved by the ICONIC Michelle Yeoh! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ZPHoOkHb7u — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) February 27, 2023

On the surface, the brilliant sci-fi flick follows Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn as she’s pulled through multiple universes as different iterations of herself.

But at the core of the movie is a poignant family drama centred on Evelyn’s strained relationships with her husband (Ke Huy Quan) and rebellious lesbian daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu).

Joy wants to introduce her girlfriend to her grandfather at a family party. But Evelyn resists acknowledging Joy’s sexuality, devastating her.

Last month, Everything Everywhere All At Once also scored a whopping 11 Oscar nominations. Now the film’s chances at the big March 12 ceremony look pretty good.

Brendan Fraser wins for gay drama The Whale

Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for The Whale.

The actor plays a morbidly obese gay man desperate to reconcile with his daughter in the harrowing Darren Aronofsky drama.

Accepting the award, Brendan said, “I’ll treasure this, but never more than how I treasured… my SAG card that I earned in 1991. It made me feel like I belonged.

“I never would’ve believed that I’d get the role of my life as Charlie in The Whale.

“He’s someone who is on a raft of regrets but is in a sea of hope. I’ve been at that sea, and I’ve rode that wave lately.

“It’s been powerful and good, and I’ve also had that wave smash me right down to the ocean floor.

“All the actors who’ve gone through that, who are going through that, I know how you feel.

“If you just stay in there, and put one foot in front of the other, you’ll get to where you need to go. Have courage.”

