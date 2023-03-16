Jamie Lee Curtis keeps nonbinary Oscar award next to butt plug

After Jamie Lee’s career-defining (and slightly controversial) Oscar win the other night, the actress is celebrating in the best way possible.

Jamie Lee Curtis is the gift that keeps on giving. After absolutely sweeping the Oscars, the legacy of Everything Everywhere All At Once, the film that earned Jamie Lee her first Oscar, is living on!

One of these things is not like the others

The actress went on a victory tour of photos and videos commeorating that night, and also basking in the overwhelming flow of support from fans.

Capping off the tour, was a pic of the mantle displaying her Oscar’s new home, as well as some pretty interesting neighbours:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

“The TOTALLY unexpected EVERYTHING TRIFECTA of 2023!” JLC captioned the post, showing off her Oscar, her BAFTA and… Oh yeah, her butt plug-shaped ‘Auditor of the month’ award.

The iconic souvenir, as most will recognise, is also a key component during a hilarious fight sequence in EEAAO.

Jamie Lee Curtis honors daughter in the sweetest way

During an interview with Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Savanna Guthrie, Curtis also revealed that she refers to her trophy as “they/them” in support of her trans daughter Ruby.

“I’m having them be a they/them. I’m going to just call them them,” She said.

“And they are doing great, they’re settling in, and I just, in my life, I never saw it in a million years that I’d have this couple days, and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”

This touching tribute is also incredibly on-brand with Jamie’s philosophy.

After announcing her daughter’s transition in 2021, Jamie described it as a learning process.

She explains this process as tossing out the ‘old idea’ that gender is static and is instead leaning into the idea that life is a ‘constant metamorphosis.’

Curtis’s historical win also marks a signifcant milestone for others in her family legacy.

Her father, Tony Curtis, was nominated for Best Actor for The Defiant Ones in 1959, and her mother, Janet Leigh, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Psycho in 1961.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.