James Charles ‘went to a dark place’ after Tati Westbrook YouTube drama

Embattled beauty vlogger James Charles has denied harassment allegations made by former mentor Tati Westbrook in the pair’s viral feud.

James Charles addressed the public falling-out with Westbrook that lost him millions of social media followers.

Westbrook accused him of “manipulating” someone’s sexuality and promoting a rival product to hers.

Charles said the previous week had been “the darkest time” he had ever experienced after Westbrook suggested he had “tried to trick a straight man into thinking he’s gay”.

“The last few weeks of my life have been the most painful time I have ever had to deal with,” he said.

“My head and brain for a hot minute went to a place so dark I didn’t think I would come back.

“People always say being a social media influencer is an easy job.

“But I don’t think any human being ever is prepared to deal with the pain and anxiety of what it feels like for millions of people to be talking to you at one time.”

Charles hit back at Westbrook’s claims of sexual impropriety against men, in particular an incident with a waiter at Westbrook’s birthday party.

He said a 19-year-old waiter told him he was bisexual and it was the waiter who had messaged him.

“First of all, I’m a 19-year-old virgin. I talk about boys quite a lot on my social media networks,” he said.

“I have never and will never use my fame, money, or my power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy.

“That is disgusting. That is not me. The fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind.

“Whenever I found someone cute I would send them a simple message saying ‘hello’ or a nice compliment.

“If anyone made it clear they weren’t interested I would apologise for the unwanted attention and the conversation was put to a halt immediately.”

‘Littered with so many lies and half truths’

James Charles uploaded the video a few days after Westbrook asked fans to “stop the hate” online.

But Westbrook tweeted she was “disappointed” to see the video littered with “so many lies and half truths”.

But in a lengthy note on Twitter, she told fans she wanted to put the matter to rest.

“In my original video, I felt the need to publicly breakup with James with a warning call loud enough for him to hear,” she wrote.

“I was attempting to explain my upset and concerns so that everyone would understand my position and end the speculation that it was all over vitamins.

“I hope that our community is somehow strengthened from all this madness and we will all strive to hold ourselves and each other to a higher standard.”

I've left town on a digital break to heal & pray for healing on all sides. My family made me aware of what was just posted & I'm disappointed to see it littered with so many lies & half truths. I stand by my videos – do not twist my words into what they are not, hear the message. — Tati Westbrook (@GlamLifeGuru) May 18, 2019

