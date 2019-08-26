James Charles posts nude photo after Twitter hack

YouTube star James Charles has said he shared a nude photo with his millions of followers after hackers broke into his accounts.

The 20-year-old posted the bathroom selfie after he had his Twitter account hacked over the weekend.

The beauty Youtuber’s account was reportedly flooded with offensive tweets containing racist and homophobic slurs on Saturday.

One post allegedly threatened to leak nude photos from James’ personal iCloud account.

But after he took back control of the account, James responded by posting the photo so he couldn’t be threatened.

“Hi I got my account back. Just case I ever get hacked again, here’s the ONLY nude I’ve ever taken!” he tweeted.

“Can’t threaten me with it now. Get a life.”

When one of his followers said “no one asked” for his nude photo, James responded, “Yeah well i didn’t ask to have my security and privacy threatened either.

“So this is me taking back ownership of the situation, move on with your day.”

Replying to criticism about sharing the photo with his young fans, James also clapped back, “It’s a butt, get over it.”

hi I got my account back ?? just case I ever get hacked again, here’s the ONLY nude I’ve ever taken! can’t threaten me with it now ?????? get a life pic.twitter.com/8xT5lKFFDV — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 24, 2019

yeah well i didn’t ask to have my security and privacy threatened either slutdelrey so this is me taking back ownership of the situation, move on with your day — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 24, 2019

It’s a butt, get over it — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 24, 2019

approximately 8 minutes — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 24, 2019

James Charles made headlines for online feud with Tati Westbrook

James Charles has four million Twitter followers, over 16 million YouTube subscribers and another 16 million Instagram fans. is a powerhouse in the beauty industry.

Earlier this year, the 20-year-old was caught up in a public feud with fellow beauty blogger and mentor Tati Westbrook over a sponsorship deal with a rival.

The spat was damaging for James, who shed more than three million followers in just days after the feud went viral and fans picked sides.

But last week he reached 16 million subscribers on his YouTube channel once more.

“AHHH WE HIT 16 MILLION SISTERS!!! … again,” he tweeted.

“I’m so grateful for every single one of you and am beyond blessed to be alive and do this job. Thank you for supporting me.”

