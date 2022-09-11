Former James Bond actor George Lazenby has apologised after he left Australian audience members disgusted by “offensive” comments about women and gay people in an on-stage interview in Perth.

The Australian-born actor is best known for playing 007 once in the 1969 Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Last weekend, Lazenby joined a concert performance titled The Music of James Bond at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday night.

But concertgoers said they were left shocked by the “sexually explicit, misognystic and homophobic” comments Lazenby made onstage throughout an interview during the all-ages show.

Writing on Twitter, Lazenby issued an apology following the backlash.

“I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people,” he said.

“It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way.

“I personally have friends within my close circle who are gay and I would never wish to offend anyone.

“Having been surrounded by strong women all my life, I have always admired and respected women and their wishes.”

Organisers of the event have now dumped the 83-year-old from future performances on the tour.

Theatre producer Concertworks has apologised and said it was “extremely saddened and disappointed” by the actor’s “language, comments and recollections” on stage.

“These were his personal views and there is no excuse for this in today’s society. They do not reflect the views of Concertworks,” the company said in a statement.

“Concertworks has been in touch with people who have raised concern and it has issued an apology.

“Concertworks has chosen to discontinue its relationship with Mr Lazenby [and] commenced a thorough review of the matter.”

Concertgoers outraged by George Lazenby’s ‘creepy and offensive’ comments at James Bond concert

After the show, one audience member complained that Lazenby’s comments were “disgusting, there’s no two ways about it”.

“He spent all of the interview just talking basically about his sexual conquests,” she told Perth radio station 6PR.

“He was homophobic, he swore, he certainly wasn’t talking about his Bond movies.

“It was absolutely unbelievable.

“At one point he named an Australian cricketer whose daughter he was chasing, and he said he dragged the daughter out of a pub and put her in a car in London, which is of course horrific.

“He named women he had slept with. There were children in the audience. A lot families who had brought their kids probably to their first classical music concert.

“It wasn’t even charming, it wasn’t even funny. It was creepy, it was offensive.”

The West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO), who also performed at the show, distanced themselves from the actor.

“[Lazenby’s] recollections were personal views that may have reflected a time where such behaviour was tolerated, but has never been acceptable,” the orchestra wrote.

“His comments were his own and do not reflect our society today.

“His views are not shared or endorsed by WASO or Perth Concert Hall.”

