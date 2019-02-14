Jake Shears And Courtney Act Added To Sydney Mardi Gras Party Lineup

Singer Jake Shears and drag superstar Courtney Act have been confirmed for this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras Party.

The Scissors Sisters frontman and Act will join the Brisbane boys from the Briefs Factory, HANDSOME, Paul Capsis and House of Slé as well as previously announced headliners PNAU and Kim Petras at the event, held after this year’s Parade in Sydney on Saturday, March 2.

Mardi Gras CEO Terese Casu said this year’s party will have live performances spread across multiple stages with different themes.

The Hordern Pavilion will become “The Black Palace” for the night of the party, the Royal Hall of Industries will become the “The Neon Playground”, and Max Watt’s will become the “The Powder Puff”.

“As the LGBTQI community continues to evolve into many wonderfully diverse groups of people, the time is right to create a much more diverse queer entertainment program across the entire Mardi Gras Party that represents and appeals to everyone,” Casu said.

“With the continuing explosion of international and national queer performers and DJs it is time to feature these amazing artists throughout the Mardi Gras party.

“With over 12,000 party-goers and any one space only holding up to 5,000 people it also makes perfect sense to have live performances in all three spaces.”

The full lineup of performers on the 2019 party lineup unveiled today can be viewed in Mardi Gras’ announcement here.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ 2019 program of events began today, with the festival running until March 3 and culminating with the annual Parade and Party.

On Sunday, over 80,000 people are tipped to gather for the free Fair Day event in Victoria Park in Camperdown for a full day of entertainment and picnicking in the sun, with performances from Electric Fields, Mojo Juju, HANDSOME, Flint Eastwood and Maribelle.

Earlier this week, SBS announced that Perth 10 News presenter Narelda Jacobs, comedian Zoë Coombs Marr, Joel Creasey and The Feed’s Patrick Abboud would host their 2019 Mardi Gras telecast, broadcast on Sunday, March 3.