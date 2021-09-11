Jade Jolie ‘Nazi porn’ just tacky Hogan’s Heroes take-off

Jade Jolie yesterday apologised for her previous involvement in ‘Nazi porn’ following the announcement that the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 alumni will appear on Season 4 of the Boulet Brother’s Dragula.

Jolie also previously appeared in AJ and the Queen.

Advertisements

Jade Jolie’s adult film work previously attracted widespread media mention during her 2013 Drag Race appearance. The so-called Nazi porn did not escape scrutiny then. However, the announcement that the drag queen will now also appear on Dragula, reignited social media comment.

In her apology (below), Jolie thanked followers for their love and support. She explained that she did adult film work to survive when younger.

“During one of the shoots, I was asked to portray a nazi soldier in a scene. Against my better judgment and with an abusive partner pushing me to say yes, I chose to participate and I have felt shame and regret for that decision every day.”

Jolie worked in adult films under the name Tristan Everhard. He partnered with a former boyfriend in some scenes. In one clip the pair bareback on a couch in a bar while about twenty onlookers stand around drinking and chatting.

Nazi Porn

The now infamous Nazi porn scene is a tacky take-off of Hogan’s Heroes, the 1960s sitcom set in a WWII Nazi POW camp. While porn is rarely celebrated for great acting or production values, Da Vinci Load 2 is particularly bad. One performer attempts to impersonate Hogan’s Heroes’ Sergeant Shultz, famous for his ‘I see nothing! I hear nothing! I know nothing!’ catchphrase. If Shultz knew nothing, this guy is just f___ing clueless.

Meanwhile, the three sex actors in the scene giggle so relentlessly, the clip resembles nothing so much as a tickle vid minus the tickling. Their moms obviously never told them not to giggle with their mouths full.

— Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) September 9, 2021

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.