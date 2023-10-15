Jada slaps down gay rumours

A week after revealing that she and Will Smith separated in 2016, Jada Pinkett Smith denied rumours that either she or her husband were gay.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith married in 1997. Besides their two children together, Jaden and Willow, Jada is stepmother to Will’s son Trey from a previous marriage.

In 2020, rapper August Alsina, a friend of Jaden’s, revealed his 2016 affair with Jada. The Smiths then claimed that the affair happened during an amicable separation. Jada said she never spoke to August again after getting back with Will.

Meanwhile, rumours about Will Smith’s sexuality first surfaced in 2012 with a magazine article about his alleged gay affair with another actor. In 2016, Alexis Arquette accused him of ‘servicing’ his powerful Hollywood manager early in his career.

But now Jada has a book to sell. She spoke about her marriage to interviewer Hoda Kobt in a prime-time NBC special on Friday night.

“You and Will probably have more rumors about you and talk about you than others.

“‘They’re in an open marriage, they’re swingers, he’s gay, she’s gay.’ I mean a million things were out there.

“What, if anything, is true and did hearing all that stuff bother you?”

“No,” said Jada Pinkett Smith.

“You know, that’s part of it. I would say that none of that’s true. I definitely can understand why there’d be misunderstandings. But none of it’s true.”

Stay tuned for the next thrilling instalment of The Smiths.

