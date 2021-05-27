Jacqui Lambie sorry for ‘expletives and gay slur’ in Qantas rant

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie has said she “deserves” a six-month ban from using all Qantas services after abusing airline staff with expletives and a gay slur.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Senator Lambie “reacted adversely” after airline staff in Melbourne told her she couldn’t access the airline’s exclusive Chairman’s Lounge.

During the rant, she reportedly hurled expletives, referred to “pussy power” and told staff their openly gay CEO Alan Joyce “is a poof”.

Speaking on Nine’s Today show, Jacqui Lambie apologised to the staff members.

The senator told the program she “deserves” the six-month ban, which began in early April.

“I went on a rant. I deserve everything that I got from Qantas,” she said.

“That ban will stay. I deserve every bit of that ban. And once again I’m profusely apologetic to those staff members that were involved.

“I’ve tried to apologise to those staff members. I’ve even written a letter myself apologising for that a few months ago.”

She explained, “It had been a long few weeks up in Parliament. It’s just been a really, really long year.

“Basically I just blew my stack and unfortunately there was a couple of Qantas staff members that wore that,” Lambie said.

The politician said she wasn’t in her usual frame of mind due to taking pain medication at the time.

“They should never have wore that and it was really unfair of me to do that to them,” she said.

“So once again, I’m extremely apologetic for my behaviour for that few minutes.”

