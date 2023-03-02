Jacob Elordi joins the “queer period piece” pipeline

Jacob Elordi, who is most notable for his role as Nate in HBO’s Euphoria, is set to star in the upcoming queer period romance/drama, On Swift Horses.

The Brisbane-born actor joins Diego Calva, who shot to stardom last year in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.

The movie is an adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s novel, with Daniel Minahan directing and a script by Bryce Kass.

The story follows newlyweds Muriel (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Lee (played by Will Poulter) as they start a new life together after Lee returns from the Korean War.

Their stability comes undone when Lee’s younger brother, Julius (played by Jacob Elordi), a charming gambler with a “secret”, arrives.

Gets “pretty hot”

Diego Calva recently revealed that he and Elordi will share some “pretty hot scenes” in the movie, hinting at the intense chemistry between their characters.

Elordi, who skyrocketed to fame as Nate Jacobs in Euphoria, is no stranger to saucy scenes.

The character of Nate Jacobs is infamous for his heart-throb ‘It’ boy status in the show.

He also progresses through some vaguely queer subplots throughout the series, leaving fans speculating and theorising about the characters true sexuality.

But from the sounds of it, On Swift Horses will seemingly leave nothing to the imagination.

Since the announcement, most fans have voiced their excitement for Jacob to be taking on more challenging roles.

However, others are finding the role to be a somewhat obvious progression for the young actor at this point in his career.

The queer period piece pipeline

The phenomenon of young, usually straight, actors taking on a gay role to prove their acting chops and be taken seriously in their careers has become well-documented in recent years.

From Timothy Chalamet’s Oscar-nomination worthy performance as an Italian twink in Call Me By Your Name (2018), to Taron Edgerton as Elton John in Rocketman (2019), to most recently, Harry Styles in My Policeman (2022).

Where playing a gay character was once considered a career-ending move for Hollywood actors, it is now lauded as a bold and daring choice.

In addition, the effect of depicting queer romance in a historical setting to show just how much adversity the characters can face is A-grade fodder for both audiences and the Academy.

As for whether this will be the case for Elordi, audiences will just have to wait and see.

On Swift Horses will release some time in 2024.

