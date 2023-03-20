Jacob Elordi gets restraining order against male stalker

Actor Jacob Elordi has received a temporary restraining order from a Los Angeles court against a man the Aussie superstar claims has been stalking him.

The Euphoria star told the court that 61-year-old Robert Dennis Furo made repeated unwanted advances against him in the past few months, according to TMZ.

Jacob said that Furo last month left items including a note, flowers, chocolates and pastries over multiple visits to his Hollywood home.

The Brisbane-born 25-year-old said he’s never met the man. But Jacob said that on February 5, he found the items after walking his dog, and threw them out.

Furo then appeared in Jacob’s yard shouting his name, telling the actor he was pleased to see Elordi’s “stupid ugly face” and professing his love for him.

Jacob said he repeatedly told the man to leave his property and reported his car’s license plate to authorities.

Court tells man to stay away from Jacob Elordi

The actor told the court that weeks later, he found candy, flowers and a note in his backyard. A security camera caught Furo entering through a side gate three times in 30 minutes.

Jacob told the court the note read, “Jacob, I wanted to apologize for 3 sat. ago. Was hoping to catch you in. Wanted you to tell me if you have been sending.

“I found you on a beautiful Saturday afternoon quite organically without address without getting lost like this time. Would it be possible if you could call. My hands are shaking. Bobby Furo.”

Jacob Elordi said the man posts on social media about him obsessively and believes Furo is “watching and monitoring” his home and his whereabouts.

The actor said he’s scared the alleged behaviour will escalate and after a film shoot ends, he fears returning home. Jacob told the court he has no idea how the accused stalker got his home address.

Granting the temporary restraining order last week, the court ordered Furo to stop contacting the actor and stay at least 100 yards away from him.

Elordi told the court that Furo has a criminal history. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to stalking after breaking into Nicolas Cage’s home late at night.

The court heard he woke the actor up while wearing nothing but one of the actor’s leather coats. A court sentenced Robert Furo to six months of rehabilitation at the time.

