Jacob Elordi and Emerald Fennell talk sexy, twisted Saltburn

Actor Jacob Elordi and director Emerald Fennell have teased new details about their darkly comedic, sexy, Gothic psychological thriller Saltburn.

The Australian actor plays the deceptively charming, egotistical and aristocratic Felix Catton in the movie, set in the mid-2000s. The Banshees of Inisherin’s Barry Keoghan plays Oxford University student Oliver Quick.

When the pair strike up a friendship, Oliver grows increasingly drawn into Felix’s world when Felix invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric upper-crust family’s sprawling estate.

For months, other details about the “wicked tale of privilege and desire” (including just how queer the flick is) have been scant.

Speaking to British Vogue, Jacob Elordi and Emerald Fennell have compared the new film to their previous projects.

Jacob addressed a comparison between Saltburn‘s Felix and the manipulative Nate in Euphoria. The Aussie star suggested Felix is “in many ways” actually “scarier” and more off the rails than the HBO character.

Felix is a more “subtle” representation of the patriarchy, but more frightening because the aristocrat thinks he owns “well, everything,” Jacob explained.

He said that as a young actor, it was difficult getting into Felix’s mindset of not needing “to prove anything” to anyone.

Emerald Fennell says film is about first love

Saltburn is Oscar winner Emerald Fennell’s follow-up to Promising Young Woman. The writer-director said the new film is pretty different.

“I wanted to make something sexy. I wanted to make something about boys, and I wanted to make something that felt very different to the last thing I made,” Emerald told Vogue.

“And, honestly, my favorite genre slash subgenre of anything is: something happens in a country house one summer.”

Emerald went on, “Really, it’s a film about first love. Generally, because I’m quite facile, I think everything has to do with sex, and I think our fetishisation of the country house and titles is completely sadomasochistic.

“I’m utterly obsessed with how we relate to things that we want and desire, and also kind of hate and know are unattainable: things that we know will never love us back, whether that’s a person or a house or a culture.

“And yet we can’t f__king stop being desperately attracted to them.”

Watch Saltburn early at Sydney and Brisbane festivals

Saltburn opens in Australian cinemas on November 16, 2023. But you can catch it weeks early at SXSW Sydney Screen Festival on October 20, or at the Brisbane International Film Festival from October 28.

The film scored a US R-rating for its strong sexual content, nudity, violence, and drug use.

Some of the first reviews of Saltburn have also teased some of the film’s visceral moments.

“I think the laugh-gasp is the thing that I’m always looking for in a movie,” Emerald Fennell told EW.

“And I think it’s also where you start to question yourself as an audience member.

“Those places where you’re like, ‘Is this sexy? Is it revolting? Do I love him? Do I hate him?’ That’s part of what this movie is about.

“We want for people to just have fun, really come and have fun and get excited.”

