Jackel – bisexual rapper not for faint-hearted

Rapper Jackel hails from New Zealand but lives in Sydney. She enjoys an immense following within the LGBTIQ community and alternative underground scenes.

A loud and proud Bisexual, JACKEL pulls no punches with her music.

Advertisements

Her lyrics encompass real life issues from drugs and hustling to personal empowerment.

“Pretty girls don’t pay for drugs,” she sings in ‘Daddy’ featuring Mistah Mez.

From her blistering live performances, in your face lyrics and controversial videos JACKEL achieved cult like online status.

With a combined Social Media following of over 120,000 ‘Jackels’, her fans also racked up over 200,000 Youtube Views for her videos… thus far.

Her latest track ‘Blow’ is available at Triple J Unearthed free to listen or download.

“I find all my fans are extremely different from one another but we all share the common trait of being different, eccentric and not afraid to be ourselves”.

Be warned, JACKEL is not for the faint hearted and she wouldn’t have it any other way!

WARNING: NSFW Lyrics

In addition to her rapping career, JACKEL enjoys success as a centrefold model.

Her image graces magazine covers like Inked, Custom TattoOZ and Dowunder Tattoo Art. Oz Bike featured her on their cover twice.

As a centrefold model, JACKEL appeared in both Picture & People Magazines.

Advertisements

As a showgirl. she won numerous awards and headlined an infamous Sinners Ball in Cairns.

Canned Fruit said of her, “Known for her outrageous style and charisma, Jackel is a real show stopper, bringing sexy to her music with the perfect amount of crazy.”

But then a girl who can hold a mic and rap while clinging to a stripper a pole by her thighs, takes some beating in the entertainment stakes.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.