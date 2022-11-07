Jack Vidgen says he’d be ‘living on the street’ without reality TV

Singer and reality TV star Jack Vidgen has claimed he’d “probably be on the street” if it weren’t for Australian reality TV.

The 25-year-old got his start as a child on Australia’s Got Talent in 2011, but returned to the public eye with an appearance on The Voice in 2019.

Since then, he’s appeared on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Australian Ninja Warrior, and Australia’s Got Talent.

He told the Daily Telegraph he credits his reality TV stints with getting him through a tough period in his life.

Jack said his life as an independent musician was made “very difficult” by the Covid pandemic, as venues shut across the country.

“I’m an independent artist, and a lot of money goes into getting a song out there,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

“It’s more of a passion project, just to keep singing because as a musician it’s been very hard over Covid.

“I’m very grateful to have a foot in reality TV door, otherwise I’d probably be on the street.”

Jack Vidgen is appearing on The Challenge Australia

Now Jack Vidgen will be back on TV next week, appearing on Channel 10’s The Challenge.

Vidgen will be among a lineup of Australian reality TV alumni to compete with and against each other in extreme challenges.

The show filmed in Argentina and Jack describes it as “a mix of like Survivor, Ninja Warrior, Big Brother, Jersey Shore and Jerry Springer“.

Jack said sharing a house with the other Challenge contestants during the show allowed him to form some solid new friendships.

But off-screen, the reality TV star says he’s “grown a thick skin”.

“During The Voice, when I came back onto the music and TV scene, and I had had a bit of work done and there was a lot of focus on my appearance. And to be honest, I feel like the culture between then and now has changed.

“I look back at some of the articles – commenting on people’s bodies and how they look – even in just the few years that it’s been (since The Voice) it just wouldn’t be OK to say those things now.

“That gives me a little bit of comfort to know that we are progressing and that I was completely crazy to have felt that what was being said about me was really mean.”

The Challenge Australia starts on Ten on Monday (November 14).

