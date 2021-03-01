Jack Vidgen reveals racy music video for new song ‘Pray’

It’s been ten years since 14-year-old Jack Vidgen took to the stage of Australia’s Got Talent with his powerhouse rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing.

A decade later, after appearing on The Voice, competing for a spot in the Eurovision Song Contest and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Vidgen is continuing to reinvent himself.

Jack Vidgen has now released his latest single Pray, after his empowering Eurovision audition single I Am King I Am Queen in 2019.

A dark and sultry dance anthem, Pray is rife with Vidgen’s signature sass, confidence and attitude, complemented by his unmistakable vocals.

However the singer has said he’s telling a deeper story with the song.

In recent months, Vidgen has spoken of his time in the spotlight, detailing the harassment and threats he’s received from strangers online over the years.

Layered beneath Pray‘s upbeat dance track is a deeper message speaking to those who’ve affected him in the past. The same people who ultimately drove him to quit music.

“Doesn’t matter where I go you come for me, you come for blood when you come for me,” he sings.

Jack Vidgen ‘isn’t going to change for you’

In the song’s dark and sultry music video, the singer wears a holy costume including a white collar as he and his backup dancers perform in front of a cross.

As well as being a catchy dance track, the song’s lyrics hit home with strong and powerful messages.

“I own my own body, don’t you fucking start me, so I’m gonna pray for you, cause I ain’t gonna change for you,” he sings.

If you don’t like it, chances are he won’t care for you to tell him anymore.

“Who are you to tell me what to do? Who are you to tell me who I should do?”

This is not just Jack Vidgen’s ultimate reinvention, but his unapologetic return after years in exile.

