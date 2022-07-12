Jack Vidgen turned down a threesome with a celebrity gay couple

Jack Vidgen has shared why he turned down an invitation to have a threesome with a high-profile gay couple in Melbourne.

This week, the 25-year-old singer appeared on drag queen Carla from Bankstown’s OMG Bro podcast. The pair had a lengthy, uncensored chat about their sex lives.

Jack explained to Carla, “I went home with a couple that I would just say is, in the public eye, gay.

“It was like an attempted threesome, when I say attempted, I was like a bit younger, like 20. I just chickened out, because they were a couple as well, so I felt weird, I felt bad.

“I have had orgies since, but this was my first time in that kind of scenario.

“It was at like a kick-ons, and other people were in the rest of the house and we were in the bedroom.

“They were a couple, I felt weird. I felt like there were emotions involved. I was like, ‘Are you guys sure?’

“Then I was like, ‘I’m just going to the bathroom,’ and I called an Uber. I legged it. That was my first time at Poof Doof in Melbourne.”

As well as swapping wild Grindr stories, Jack and Carla From Bankstown also discussed Jack’s first-ever experience at an orgy.

“Orgies have been fun. I remember going to my first,” he said.

“I mean, the gay world is very different to the straight world. It’s just so much more – maybe not for everyone – more open, more normalised.

“I remember going to my first. It was like a kick-ons after going out and back to this person’s place and there were, like, 20 people there. Girls and guys. All the guys got naked and just started having sex.

“I didn’t partake in this one but it was my first time being around that, and it was actually a cool experience to be around it and watch it unfold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla From Bankstown (@carlafrombankstown)

“Everyone was just nude, didn’t care, good vibes. It wasn’t, like, weird.

“You think ‘group sex’ and you think super ‘grungy and dirty’, but no. It was just, like, good kiki vibes.”

Jack Vidgen told Carla from Bankstown he’d engaged in group sex “a few times” since then, but wanted to save those encounters for “special occasions” like Mardi Gras.

Jack Vidgen and Carla from Bankstown talk reality TV

During the episode of Carla from Bankstown’s podcast, the pair also bonded over their history on Australian reality TV.

Last month, Jack Vidgen appeared on Australian Ninja Warrior. Jack ultimately won $10,000 for his chosen charity, the Trish MS Research Foundation, and he paid tribute to his dad, who has multiple sclerosis.

Meanwhile, Carla from Bankstown, whose real name is Benjahmin James, recently competed on The Celebrity Apprentice on Nine.

Carla from Bankstown’s OMG Bro podcast is streaming on Apple, Spotify and other podcast platforms.

