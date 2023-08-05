Iz Bear crowned Ms Leather Sydney 2023

The first Sydney Ms Leather has been crowned in seven years during a competition for Sydney Leather Weekend at Kinselas Basement that was held in association with Sydney’s Dykes on Bikes last night.

Iz Bear won the competition over two other candidates and was welcomed to the role by Sydney Mr Leather Coach Jura.

“Last night I got to witness the comeback of the Sydney Ms Leather Competition,” Coach Jura posted to Facebook following the event.

“With three amazing contestants, watching them pour their hearts out on stage and show their true authentic selves, it was a pleasure to witness.”

“I want to congratulate and welcome Iz Bear as my sash sister for 2023. From the bottom of my heart, I look forward to our year together and you have my full support.”

Sydney’s leather community will gather for Unity: The Community Leather Social on Level 1 of The Colombian from 7-11pm tonight.

Billed as a social gathering designed to bring the whole leather community together, the event is Leather Dress Code Encouraged but newcomers and aspiring leather folk can still attend without complying with the code.

Then end the night at Bondage @ Bunker Fetish Play Party until late.

One of only two Male and Male Identifying events during Sydney Leather Weekend, expect an adults only night of live BDSM demonstrations with themed media playing on screens.

