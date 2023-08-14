Ivory Glaze’s unused Drag Race runway was this queer film villain

Eliminated RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under queen Ivory Glaze has shared the unseen runway she would’ve worn on episode three, and it’s a fierce tribute to a modern queer movie Bad Girl.

In episode two, Ivory Glaze fainted just prior to that episode’s lip sync in front of the Drag Race Down Under judges.

The lip sync was postponed to episode three, and sadly Ivory was eliminated in the first scene of Friday’s (August 11) episode.

Because she went home, Ivory Glaze missed out on walking that episode’s “Bad Girls Gone Bad” runway.

But the Sydney-based drag queen has featured the unseen look on Instagram, revealing she would’ve been Jobu Tupaki from the wild sci-fi-action-drama Everything Everywhere All At Once (EEAAO).

In the Oscar-winning A24 film, Jobu (played by Stephanie Hsu) is the Alpha-Verse iteration of Evelyn’s lesbian daughter Joy Wang. Jobu is the film’s main antagonist as Evelyn travels the dimensions of the multiverse.

Ivory Glaze explained, “For the Villainess runway, I really wanted to pay homage to: 1) this amazing movie, and 2) to my queer Asian family!

“For those that haven’t seen the movie, Jobu Tupaki is a complex, queer, Asian character that resonates so much with me.

“EEAAO beautifully depicts the complex queer Asian relationship between children and their parents. I really wanted to reimagine the character as if she had grown up, matured and owned her power.”

Ivory Glaze explains fainting incident on Drag Race Down Under runway

Speaking to Nine, Ivory described her time on Drag Race Down Under as “a movie title: A Series of Unfortunate Events“.

“I’d forgotten a few essential things, and I started spiraling. As much as it was a pleasure, it was an explosion nonetheless,” the drag queen said.

Addressing the fainting episode, Ivory recalled, “I am an insomniac, and I was getting a few hours sleep a day.

“I was compensating by having energy drinks, so I’m in the bottom and I was a little bit delirious. I was like, ‘I think I’m going to be safe’.

“Then it all started happening at once, everything gets kind of blurry and I noticed myself step forward, and I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to fall off this stage’.

“I’m much better now, and I think the fainting was a once-off. I’m working on my sleep, and I’ve been doing a lot better.

“The support from everyone was really nice. No one wants to see someone actually go through something like that.

“Watching it back, I could see that everyone cared and wanted the best for me.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is streaming every Friday on Stan.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.