Ivanka Trump’s role in world history

ivanka trump

Ivanka Trump and husband Jarrod Kushner accompanied President Donald Trump on his recent world travels. After first stopping off for the G20 in Hamburg, they moved onto Asia. There, footage emerged of Trump and Kushner accompanying her father into the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. 

Scroll down for the memes

Images from the G20 in Hamburg, showed her mingling with world leaders. Video footage also showed the president’s daughter inserting herself clumsily into conversations.

The French Presidential palace released that video of her interrupting a conversation between French President Macron, British PM (for now) May, Canadian PM Trudeau and the International Monetary Funds Christine Lagarde.

Later the French Government declined to apologise for the video. However they also pointed out they did not foresee the response.

“We didn’t anticipate the reaction, and once again, we are not responsible for the use made of the clip.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) then complained about Ivanka Trump’s presence at the events on Twitter.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.

“It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.”

However, various social media users then documented Ivanka’s crucial presence at many important moments in world history.

Firstly, to recent events, and obviously most of us missed this shot of Ivanka at the recent royal wedding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👵🏼 (@ilsonk) on

However, recent restoration work in the Sistine Chapel shows Ivanka participated in every important world event since the beginning of recorded history.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Johnnie Cuellar (@johnniecnyc) on

However long past the event, Ivanka attended.

Whether it be a world war, a civil rights movement, a cultural moment or a sporting event, our girl, photobombed the participants.

Always with a cheery smile, and often carrying an eponymous handbag or shoes from her now defunct clothing line.

Sadly, women in third world countries no longer benefit from the cents a day they once made producing her hundred dollar clothing items.

However, with her name carefully trademarked far and wide, including China, just wait till Daddy leaves the White House.

Unless of course, Ivanka Everywhere, wins the following presidential election herself.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#unwantedivanka #thegiftthatkeepsongiving #movie #film #cinema #vertigo4life

A post shared by Vertigo (@vertigogram) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simon Morris Winheld (@simon_morris_winheld) on

The Civil Rights Movement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @chrisdarrell on

World War II

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#unwantedivanka #ivankatrump #ivanka #trump

A post shared by Daddy Issues Inc. (@daddy.issues.inc) on

Nice handbag!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kal El (@71superboygmailcom) on

Don’t do it Megan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colby Jansen (@officialcolbyjansen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Geoffrey PR (@gpsaunderspr) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim (@chibagrrl) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trey (@tmayo325) on

