Ivanka Trump’s role in world history

Ivanka Trump and husband Jarrod Kushner accompanied President Donald Trump on his recent world travels. After first stopping off for the G20 in Hamburg, they moved onto Asia. There, footage emerged of Trump and Kushner accompanying her father into the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.
Images from the G20 in Hamburg, showed her mingling with world leaders. Video footage also showed the president’s daughter inserting herself clumsily into conversations.
The French Presidential palace released that video of her interrupting a conversation between French President Macron, British PM (for now) May, Canadian PM Trudeau and the International Monetary Funds Christine Lagarde.
Later the French Government declined to apologise for the video. However they also pointed out they did not foresee the response.
“We didn’t anticipate the reaction, and once again, we are not responsible for the use made of the clip.”
Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) then complained about Ivanka Trump’s presence at the events on Twitter.
“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.
“It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.”
However, various social media users then documented Ivanka’s crucial presence at many important moments in world history.
Firstly, to recent events, and obviously most of us missed this shot of Ivanka at the recent royal wedding.
However, recent restoration work in the Sistine Chapel shows Ivanka participated in every important world event since the beginning of recorded history.
However long past the event, Ivanka attended.
Whether it be a world war, a civil rights movement, a cultural moment or a sporting event, our girl, photobombed the participants.
Always with a cheery smile, and often carrying an eponymous handbag or shoes from her now defunct clothing line.
Sadly, women in third world countries no longer benefit from the cents a day they once made producing her hundred dollar clothing items.
However, with her name carefully trademarked far and wide, including China, just wait till Daddy leaves the White House.
Unless of course, Ivanka Everywhere, wins the following presidential election herself.
#unwantedivanka #thegiftthatkeepsongiving #movie #film #cinema #vertigo4life
The Civil Rights Movement
World War II
Nice handbag!
Don’t do it Megan.
