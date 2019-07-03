Ivanka Trump’s role in world history

Ivanka Trump and husband Jarrod Kushner accompanied President Donald Trump on his recent world travels. After first stopping off for the G20 in Hamburg, they moved onto Asia. There, footage emerged of Trump and Kushner accompanying her father into the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

Images from the G20 in Hamburg, showed her mingling with world leaders. Video footage also showed the president’s daughter inserting herself clumsily into conversations.

The French Presidential palace released that video of her interrupting a conversation between French President Macron, British PM (for now) May, Canadian PM Trudeau and the International Monetary Funds Christine Lagarde.

Later the French Government declined to apologise for the video. However they also pointed out they did not foresee the response.

“We didn’t anticipate the reaction, and once again, we are not responsible for the use made of the clip.”

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) June 29, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) then complained about Ivanka Trump’s presence at the events on Twitter.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.

“It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.”

However, various social media users then documented Ivanka’s crucial presence at many important moments in world history.

Firstly, to recent events, and obviously most of us missed this shot of Ivanka at the recent royal wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👵🏼 (@ilsonk) on Jul 1, 2019 at 9:06pm PDT

However, recent restoration work in the Sistine Chapel shows Ivanka participated in every important world event since the beginning of recorded history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnnie Cuellar (@johnniecnyc) on Jul 2, 2019 at 12:18pm PDT

However long past the event, Ivanka attended.

Whether it be a world war, a civil rights movement, a cultural moment or a sporting event, our girl, photobombed the participants.

Always with a cheery smile, and often carrying an eponymous handbag or shoes from her now defunct clothing line.

Sadly, women in third world countries no longer benefit from the cents a day they once made producing her hundred dollar clothing items.

However, with her name carefully trademarked far and wide, including China, just wait till Daddy leaves the White House.

Unless of course, Ivanka Everywhere, wins the following presidential election herself.

View this post on Instagram #unwantedivanka #thegiftthatkeepsongiving #movie #film #cinema #vertigo4life A post shared by Vertigo (@vertigogram) on Jul 2, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Morris Winheld (@simon_morris_winheld) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT

The Civil Rights Movement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chrisdarrell on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:27pm PDT

World War II

View this post on Instagram #unwantedivanka #ivankatrump #ivanka #trump A post shared by Daddy Issues Inc. (@daddy.issues.inc) on Jul 2, 2019 at 8:26pm PDT

Nice handbag!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kal El (@71superboygmailcom) on Jul 2, 2019 at 6:44pm PDT

Don’t do it Megan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colby Jansen (@officialcolbyjansen) on Jul 2, 2019 at 6:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geoffrey PR (@gpsaunderspr) on Jul 2, 2019 at 4:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim (@chibagrrl) on Jul 2, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey (@tmayo325) on Jul 2, 2019 at 1:54pm PDT

