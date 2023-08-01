It’s time to celebrate with Sydney Leather Weekend!

Sydney’s leather and fetish community is coming back together this month to celebrate with Sydney Leather Weekend 2023.

Coach Jura became the first man to hold the title of Sydney Mr Leather in seven years after the competition was revived in March this year during WorldPride.

Accepting the title at the ceremony at Paddington RSL, Jura pledged to “return Sydney to the Leather powerhouse it deserves to be” as Sydney Mr Leather 2023.

Now he’s delivered on that promise with an exciting program of events for Sydney Leather Weekend, running from Friday, 4 August until Sunday, 6 August in partnership with Haus of Savvy and a range of sponsors.

On Friday, Sydney’s leather men will gather in Kinselas’ Chapel Bar for a Leather Bar Social to open the festivities from 7pm.

Organises say this event is about being able to connect, socialise and bond without attitude in a friendly and accepting environment. The free event is open to cis and trans men including newcomers and aspiring leather men.

Meanwhile, in Kinselas Basement, Haus of Savy presents the Ms Sydney Leather Competition in association with the Dykes on Bikes. This sold out women’s event is hosted by community stalwart Naomi Palmer and features a performance from Mistress Tokyo.

Kinselas is also hosting women’s queer party Dykadellic upstairs later in the evening.

The following day Studio Kink is hosting a series of educational workshops from 11am to 5pm on topics including leather history, cock and ball torture, sounding, leather care and bootblacking, and hands on sessions covering pegging and hooks.

Then gather for Unity: The Community Leather Social on Level 1 of The Colombian from 7-11pm.

Billed as a social gathering designed to bring the whole leather community together, the event is Leather Dress Code Encouraged but newcomers and aspiring leather folk can still attend without complying with the code.

Then end the night at Bondage @ Bunker Fetish Play Party until late.

One of only two Male and Male Identifying events during Sydney Leather Weekend, expect an adults only night of live BDSM demonstrations with themed media playing on screens.

Then on Sunday enjoy a Leather Feast – Banquet Brunch from 10am to midday at Lil Miss Piggy on Crown Street in Surry Hills where attendees will enjoy a Middle Eastern menu for a pre-purchased ticket price of $35 per guest (coffees and other drinks paid for separately on the day).

From 2.30pm the Stonewall Hotel is hosting the Titleholders Fetish Auction & Fundraiser 2023 – a fun afternoon raising money for Sydney Mr Leather and Bootblack Sydney 2023 Jon.

The money raised will go towards helping them represent Sydney at international title competitions in 2024 and for their chosen charities and community organisations.

Then head upstairs for the CHAPS Sydney Leather Weekend Closing Party presented by Haus of Savvy from 5-10pm with DJs Matt Vaughan and Buck Naked.

This party also features the Butt of the Month competition where you can compete to win over $500 in prizes from event sponsors Sax Fetish, Adriatic Cove, The Naked Barber, and Adult World on Oxford Street.

DRESS CODE: Leather, Rubber, Uniform, Pup Gear, Pig Gear, Kink Gear, Jockstraps, Denim and Chaps. There will be a $5 coat check by Sydney Pups and Handlers (SYD-PAH).

For tickets and for more information about these events go to: https://linktr.ee/sydneyleatherweek

www.facebook.com/sydneyleatherweek

