Queensland will outlaw sex act “stealthing” – the non-consensual removal of a condom during sex – as well as adopt an affirmative model of consent in reforms to sexual violence laws.

A 2018 Australian study suggested one in five gay and bisexual men and one in three women had experienced “stealthing” by a sex partner.

Last month, separate research found 80 percent of Australians agreed non-consensual removal of a condom should be a crime.

Queensland Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman said the government would introduce and legislative amendments next year to explicitly recognise “stealthing” as rape.

“The practice of ‘stealthing’, that is, the non-consensual removal of a condom, is rape and the law in Queensland should clearly reflect this fact,” she said.

Under the Queensland law changes, “stealthing” would be punishable by a maximum penalty of life in prison.

When the state passes the amendment it will follow NSW, Victoria, the ACT, South Australia and Tasmania which have also made the practice illegal.

Queensland to adopt affirmative model of consent

Attorney-General Shannon Fentiman said the Queensland government will also put move towards to an affirmative model of consent.

Queensland currently define consent as “being freely and voluntarily given by a person with the cognitive capacity to give it”.

A government taskforce has recommended Queensland move to an affirmative model of consent. The model would require consent be “agreed” to rather than “given”.

“[This model] will better reflect community expectations of equality and mutual respect in sexual relationships and drive changes in the way sexual offences are prosecuted and defended,” Fentiman said.

She said the government will introduce and pass the changes next year. As well as outlawing stealthing and overhauling consent laws, the government will also criminlaise coercive control.

Fentiman said a community education campaign to improve awareness and understanding about sexual violence, including consent.

