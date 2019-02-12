It’s Official: Australia Will Be Competing In The Eurovision Song Contest Until 2023

Australia has locked in a spot in the Eurovision Song Contest until 2023, it’s been confirmed.

SBS and production partner made the announcement on Wednesday, ahead of our fifth competitor, Brisbane-born singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke, heading to Israel in May.

Eurovision executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand said the organisation “couldn’t have imagined quite how popular [Australian] artists would become” after Jessica Mauboy’s initial appearance as an interval performer in 2014.

“It was a natural progression for us to agree to their inclusion as a participant for the next five years as they bring so much to the table,” Sand said.

“We very much look forward to welcoming them to Tel Aviv to perform, alongside the 41 other exciting participants in what’s sure to be a fantastic celebration of music.”

Eurovision 2019 will be Australia’s fifth year competing, but until now it’s been by invitation of the European Broadcasting Union each year, SBS said.

Last weekend, a jury and the Australian public voted for Kate Miller-Heidke as our contender for this year’s contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Brisbane-born performer sang operatic pop track “Zero Gravity” at the inaugural Eurovision: Australia Decides selection show at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, beating queer favourite Electric Fields and Brisbane band Sheppard.

It’s yet to be confirmed if SBS will be screening another live selection competition, and if the event will return to Queensland again next year.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate told the Gold Coast Bulletin that the city’s council is “negotiating with SBS and Eurovision for a 2020 announcement expected later this year.”