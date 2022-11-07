‘It’s happening’: Sydney gay nightclub ARQ confirms reopening

Legendary Sydney gay nightclub ARQ has confirmed it will finally reopen in December after months of speculation.

“Yep, it’s happening!” ARQ wrote in a Facebook post.

“We’ve been teasing and edging you for weeks now, and we can finally reveal that your favourite club at the top of Oxford Street is coming back.

“We can’t wait to show you what we’ve done with the place. Everything’s had an upgrade – new sound system, new lights, new LEDs and yes, new toilets!

“All the things you loved about ARQ haven’t changed though.

“The revolving doors are still waiting for you to try your luck getting through in one piece, and Trash Alley has been spruced up and ready for late-night goss sessions.”

ARQ Nightclub celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019. But the venue faced an uncertain future after closing its doors as a result of crowd limits brought on by the pandemic.

However rumours and speculation about its reopening have flown for months.

Recently, advertisements for staff appeared and locals noticed work taking place inside the venue.

ARQ Nightclub reopening in time for Sydney WorldPride

Now ARQ has officially confirmed it will open in time for Sydney WorldPride, and will be open to punters “every single night of the festival”.

“We have a massive line-up ready for you that will keep you dancing all summer long, climaxing with a suite of very special events for Sydney WorldPride,” the venue teased.

“So dust off the dancing shoes, get the crew together and get ready for incredible nights out together again. We can’t wait to see you back on our dance floors.”

