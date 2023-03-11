Italian court: Dr Ruggero Freddi unfairly dismissed

An Italian court has upheld the case of engineering professor Dr Ruggero Freddi after he sued Rome’s Sapienza University for unfair dismissal. The university sacked Dr Freddi following publicity about his previous career in gay porn as Carlo Masi.

A bodybuilder from the age of 14, Ruggero Freddi earned a Master of Science degree in computer engineering from Sapienza University in 2003. He made his first porn movie for Colt Studios as Carlo Masi in 2004 at the age of 28. Over the next 6 years, he starred in over a dozen films for the studio. The actor never made a secret of his career in his homeland, often appearing on national TV chat shows.

Professor of engineering at Sapienza University

After retiring from porn, Ruggero Freddi earned a bachelor of science degree in maths. In 2017, he became a professor at Sapienza University’s faculty of engineering.

However, the university let him go without explanation or compensation after he’d worked only 60 of his contracted 100 hours.

The dismissal occurred after a Facebook video of Dr Freddi flexing his muscles went viral. The professor told La Repubblica his porn past was well known before the viral video.

“To be honest, it wasn’t exactly a secret.

“It’s just my opinion. But I felt like there were prejudices around me, which were beyond my skills as a teacher and as a data analyst, the role I occupy today.”

The Italian court awarded Dr Ruggero Freddi $4011 in unpaid wages and $2406 for unfair dismissal.

“I was forced to sue. And I won.”

Since his dismissal, Dr Ruggero completed a Ph.D. in Mathematical Models for Engineering, Electromagnetism and Nanosciences. In 2018, he entered a civil union with partner Gustavo Leguizamon, former Argentinian porn star Adam Champ.

