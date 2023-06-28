Ita Buttrose named patron of our longest-running HIV charity

HIV charity the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation has appointed Ita Buttrose as patron, in recognition of her contribution to public health policy and Australia’s response to HIV/AIDS over the past 40 years.

Ita is of course known for her legendary media career. But Australia’s longest-running HIV charity, the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation, is also recognising her decades of advocacy for the HIV sector.

“Ms Buttrose has consistently used her platform to raise awareness, fight HIV stigma and advocate for people living with HIV since the pandemic’s early days,” the foundation explained.

“Her unwavering dedication to the cause and tireless work in improving healthcare policies and increasing funding for HIV/AIDS research, prevention and treatment has had a profound impact on the HIV sector and community.”

Bobby Goldsmith Foundation is Australia’s oldest community-based HIV charity. Since 1984, the foundation has provided essential physical, emotional and financial support to Australians living with HIV.

Now the foundation says Ita’s new role will strengthen their mission to help people living with HIV to thrive.

CEO Nick Lawson said, “We are incredibly honoured to appoint Ita Buttrose as our esteemed patron for our organisation.

“For decades, Ita has stood as a steadfast pillar of support for people living with HIV, tirelessly championing social justice.

“She is an exceptional advocate for our cause. With her support, we are confident in our ability to continue improving the quality of life for all people living with HIV.”

Ita Buttrose was chair of NACAIDS

Ita Buttrose played a leading role in the development of Australia’s HIV/AIDS policy in the 1980s. She chaired the National Advisory Committee on AIDS (NACAIDS).

She shaped the national conversation surrounding the pandemic and helped reduce stigma through challenging misconceptions and promoting compassion, understanding and acceptance for those with HIV.

Ita revisited that time in an appearance on retrospective TV series The ABC Of… in 2022.

Ita joins Michael Kirby in Patron role

As Patron, Ita will actively engage with the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation in a variety of initiatives to continue their work.

She said she’s delighted to sign on for the new role and help guide the organisation’s future.

“I believe that all people living with HIV deserve love, as well as help and care. I am committed to helping BGF do just that,” Ita said.

She will also join retired judge Michael Kirby and his partner Johan van Vloten as co-patrons of the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation. Michael and Johan have been patrons since 2002.

Michael Kirby said “no one could deserve this appointment as richly as she does.”

“Those of us who lived through the dark years of the HIV/AIDS pandemic will never forget the quiet, sane and inclusive contributions of Ita Buttrose,” he said.

