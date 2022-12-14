Darren Hayes has cancelled his upcoming Gold Coast concert on his national tour and explained why in a candid message to fans on social media.

The singer and former Savage Garden frontman, who’s from Queensland, confirmed the decision in a lengthy letter posted to Instagram.

He cited the “financial and logistical nightmare” the live concert industry has become for many acts post-pandemic.

“Sadly, my upcoming Australian tour has been severely impacted by those challenges,” Darren wrote.

“As a result, we’ve had to make the terribly difficult decision to cancel the Gold Coast date on the Australian leg of my Do You Remember? tour.

“Although my team and I agonized over the best way to try to make the numbers work, it became clear that although my promoter was ambitious in booking me into so many venues and large spaces, we simply hadn’t sold enough tickets overall to break even and that was putting the entire Australian leg of the tour in jeopardy unless we made some changes.

“It was suggested to me to cancel several cities, or postpone the Australian tour altogether – but I refused to do that.

“People are flying in from all over the world to come to this tour and I couldn’t live with myself if I caused that kind of chaos to their lives.”

Hayes added, “Usually when something like this happens, an artist will put out a polite, vague excuse like ‘scheduling conflicts’ or ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

“But I have too much respect for you to do that. I’ve always been truthful and this is the reality of the music industry in 2022.”

Darren Hayes ‘working night and day to put on the best possible show’

The Australian concerts are Darren Hayes’ first in over a decade and will celebrate both the 30th anniversary of Savage Garden as well as his solo work.

The singer released his new album Homosexual in October.

In his Instagram post, Hayes described it was “a strange time” to be touring and from his point of view the pandemic “seems to have affected touring markets in different ways.”

“In the UK we had to add six more shows. Similarly in the USA, I’m about to add 4 more dates,” he said.

“For whatever reason this is the situation in Australia for many artists. We all have to evolve and adapt to these changing times.”

He added, “I love you folks – it pains me to have to disappoint anyone, especially those in my home state.

“But I hope you know we are working night and day to put on the best possible show. Bringing this music to you, live, after being away so long, is a dream come true and a dream worth fighting for.”

Brisbane Entertainment Centre concert still going ahead

Ticketek will contact ticketholders who purchased tickets to the cancelled Gold Coast show.

His show at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 11 is still due to go ahead. Hayes recently announced pop duo Bachelor Girl as Hayes’ support act.

On Instagram, some Australian artists posted comments thanking Hayes for his candid post.

Fellow Queensland singer-songwriter Katie Noonan thanked him for “being so bravely honest”.

“Heaps of friends have had to cancel shows due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ here in Oz,” she said.

“The sad reality is that Australian audiences are not buying tickets to Australian shows. Sales are generally at about 50-60% of pre Covid figures… especially in Qld and WA.

“There are various obvious societal factors at play that we are all living through, but this is the harsh reality. I believe it will take many years until the arts sector in Australia recovers sadly.

“More than ever friends, please support Aussie artists – we need you more than ever.”

