Israel Folau headlining Australian Christian Lobby conference

Israel Folau will be a keynote speaker at an upcoming Australian Christian Lobby conference next month.

The ACL have announced the former rugby star will address the group’s Sydney conference on October 19, which is titled “Not Ashamed”.

“Not Ashamed is an event to equip Christians to grow in our knowledge of truth, especially in the changing world around us,” the ACL website reads.

“We live in times when we must boldly, unashamedly, shine the light in dark places and speak truth against lies. It is time to stand firm.

“This conviction, boldness, and confidence in the truth fuelled the efforts of the early Church, spreading the Christian faith like wildfire through a pagan world.

“As our own culture changes, truth is stumbling in the public squares. The light of the Gospel itself is growing dim.”

Potentially, Israel Folau’s speech at the conference could be another controversial sermon.

A speech he gave in June took aim at homosexuals and the LGBTIQ community. He said believes that “the devil is trying to instill” homosexuality and gender fluidity into the world.

“They are trying to take control as a government to make those decisions for young kids who are basically 16 years old or younger,” Folau said.

“They say a man and a man should be able to be married and there is nothing wrong with it. This buys into the theme of pleasing man rather than pleasing God and standing up for the truth.”

ACL fundraised for Folau’s legal fight against Rugby Australia

Recently, the Australian Christian Lobby collaborated with Israel Folau on a controversial crowdfunding campaign for the sacked footballer’s unfair dismissal case against Rugby Australia.

Rugby Australia terminated Folau’s contract in May. The sacking was over a social media post about homosexuals, declaring they were “destined for hell”.

Rugby Australia has said his latest post breached its professional players code of conduct, a decision that was upheld by an independent tribunal.

Folau and Rugby Australia will head to mediation on December 13. But if that fails to produce an outcome, the case will begin on February 4.

Late last month, ACL director Martyn Iles complained that the government’s draft religious discrimination bill does not go far enough.

