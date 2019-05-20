Israel Folau hints saga may not be over as his contract is torn up

Israel Folau has said he is considering all his options after declining the opportunity to appeal his sacking by Rugby Australia.

An independent panel found him guilty of a high-level breach of the player code of conduct over his social media posts.

Advertisements

Rugby Australia confirmed on Friday the Wallabies star’s contract would be terminated after he failed to appeal in the 72-hour window.

Folau had until midday on Monday. The appeal would have triggered another code of conduct hearing involving a different three-person panel.

But Rugby Australia said the window to appeal his code of conduct breach had expired.

“As Folau has not notified the panel of his intention to appeal, the Code of Conduct process has now formally concluded,” Rugby Australia said in a statement.

“With the Code of Conduct matter complete, Folau’s employment contract will be terminated.”

Folau explained his decision on Monday afternoon, hinting at future legal action after media reports suggested he would sue.

“The last few weeks and, in particular, the last 72 hours have given me considerable opportunity to reflect and think about my future,” he said.

“I will not be exercising my right to appeal Rugby Australia’s decision to terminate my employment contract.

“My decision … is in no way an acceptance of the judicial panel’s findings.

“I simply do not have confidence in Rugby Australia’s ability to treat me fairly or lawfully throughout this process.”

‘A lot of rugby left in me’

Israel Folau said he was considering his options “in the face of growing discontent” with Rugby Australia’s handling of the hearing.

“The messages of support from fans, players, former rugby administrators and the public have been humbling,” he said.

Advertisements

He said he believes he still has “a lot of rugby left” in him.

“The potential impact of Rugby Australia’s decision on my reputation and my career is substantial,” he said.

“Ultimately, I need to do what is best for my family, my teammates and the fans, so I am considering all potential avenues open to me.”

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.