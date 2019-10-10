Israel Folau accuses tribunal member of LGBTIQ bias

Israel Folau has accused one of the tribunal members who ruled against him of bias because of her LGBTIQ advocacy work.

The devout Christian former rugby player is suing Rugby Australia and Rugby NSW for unlawful termination under laws preventing sackings because of a person’s religion.

In new court documents, Folau takes aim at Sydney barrister Kate Eastman SC, one of the members of the independent tribunal that found he had breached his contract over his social media posts about gay and transgender people.

Folau is arguing Eastman failed to disclose she was part of various committees and groups “that advocated for the LGBTI community,” the Daily Telegraph reported. Eastman had also acted for Rugby Australia in the past, the documents state.

He argues Eastman was co-founder and a member of Australian Lawyers for Human Rights, which advocates for LGBTIQ rights. Eastman also chaired the Law Council of Australia’s Equal Opportunity Committee, the NSW Bar Association’s Diversity and Equality Committee and the Australian Bar Association’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee. All advocated for the LGBTI community, Folau argues.

Folau argues Eastman should have recused herself, but instead she heard the application by his lawyers to stand down and decided herself that she should remain.

“Rather than accept Mr Folau’s concern and appoint another legal practitioner (or, indeed, any other person) to replace Ms Eastman SC, Rugby Australia opposed Mr Folau’s application and made submissions to Ms Eastman SC so as to ensure that she did not accede to the Recusal Application,” the document claims.

Rugby Australia said in court documents three respected individuals were on the tribunal: senior barristers Eastman and John West QC and experienced sports administrator John Boultbee, the Telegraph reported.

Israel Folau says he didn’t agree to social media rules

Israel Folau also insists in the court documents he never agreed to limitations on his social media use before the controversial Instagram post which led to his sacking.

“Rugby Australia attempted to have Mr Folau ‘agree and acknowledge’ certain purported limitations on his ability to use social media and otherwise comment publicly, but he did not do so,” the documents state.

He claims in a meeting with RA CEO Raelene Castle he “told [her] that he appreciated where she was coming from, but that he had a right to express his religious beliefs about what was in the Bible.”

Rugby Australia argues Israel Folau admitted code of conduct breach

But earlier, Rugby Australia claimed Folau admitted he had breached the RA Code of Conduct with the posts.

RA claimed Folau refused to take down the Instagram post but offered to let the sporting body vet future posts.

Folau has previously said his sacking places an “unreasonable restraint” on his ability to play the game. He is demanding his job back, an apology from Rugby Australia and up to $10 million in compensation.

The unlawful termination case is due for a mediation hearing in December. If unsuccessful, a trial will be held in the new year.

Israel Folau and Rugby Australia failed to reach an agreement at a Fair Work hearing in June.

