Is ‘Uncoupled’ the gay Sex & The City?

Sex and The City captivated the imagination of a generation, and now series creator Darren Star has returned with his new show Uncoupled, featuring Neil Patrick Harris.

And it’s a fair call to say that Uncoupled is shaping up to be the gay alternative to Sex and The City that we needed.

This latest offering from Darren Star is a refreshing new show that hits all the right notes.

Is Uncoupled the new Sex And The City?

It’s a tough call to compare anything to the beast that was Sex And The City. But with Darren Star at the helm Uncoupled is heading in the right direction.

Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael, who finds himself suddenly single after his partner of 17 years leaves him out of the blue.

The story naturally follows his journey as he navigates this significant loss and attempts to find sex and love in New York City in his 40’s.

Sound familiar yet?

Uncoupled meets somewhere in the middle of Sex and The City and its reboot, And Just Like That.

Using characters in their 40’s is a smart move, a nod to a more mature Sex and The City audience, making the characters all the more relatable.

The writing is sharp and witty with the same familiar tone, the characters are warm, wise and willing to push the boundaries.

They are refreshingly more than one-dimensional, they are practical, pragmatic, friendly, supportive, but of course, sassy.

It would be easy for the show to bounce straight into a world of sex.

But Uncoupled is not just about following the outrageous life of a single gay man.

Instead, it explores the issues of aging, dating, loss, love and companionship in equal measures.

Neil Patrick Harris

Michael is eased back into the dating world, trying to tear himself from his heartbreak and put himself out there.

That’s not to say he isn’t trying though.

There’s a moderate taste for sex scenes, dating disasters and hilarious situations that give Uncoupled the balance it needs to succeed.

Neil Patrick Harris carries the show expertly, playing Michael both earnestly and hilariously when needed.

There is everything to love about Uncoupled, stream it now on Netflix in Australia.

