Is Troye Sivan secretly heterosexual?

Australian pop sensation Troye Sivan opened up to US Vogue about his private life. The ‘Bloom’ singer said the wildest rumour he heard on the gossip mill concerned his sexuality. Someone outed him as secretly heterosexual.

The openly gay singer told US Vogue that he didn’t understand the point of the rumour.

“I heard that I’m actually secretly straight, and I don’t fully understand what my motive would be to do that,” Sivan said.

“Am I trying to pick up girls as a gay man? I don’t get it.”

The interview was part of the ‘73 Questions’ video series, in which celebrities answer rapid-fire questions on a range of topics.

Gay Icon

Sivan said the term ‘gay icon’ made him ‘uncomfortable’.

“The LGBTQ community is so unbelievably diverse, and looks like so many people, that to kind of be picked as one of the faces of the community…

“It just made me really uncomfortable and felt weird and scary.”

Sivan said that growing up with social media and sharing his personality with the world as a YouTube star somewhat prepared him for the fame he now has.

“But at the same time, like nothing in this world could prepare me for Vogue and you knocking on my front door, so I don’t think I’m ever gonna get used to this,” he said.

“Oh my God, I cringe so hard and wonder why I did the things that I did [as a younger person on YouTube].”

Sivan said that social media can sometimes take a toll on his mental health.

“For sure, that’s why I take breaks,” he said.

“All the time, I put my phone down and leave it at home all the time.”

Troye Sivan Australian Tour

The ‘Bloom’ singer tours Australia later this year, playing Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Tickets are available from Ticketek.

