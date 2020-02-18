Is it hot or is it Scarlett Fever?

I first met Scarlett Fever when she worked as a checkout chick for a supermarket just outside of Brisbane city. Keep reading to find out how this fishy drag queen went from serving customers, to serving some serious face.

Scarlett Fever has been doing drag professionally for five years.

That’s pretty impressive when you learn she’s only twenty-three.

Her drag journey began at thirteen when her mother gifted her with a sewing machine. She’s been making her own outfits ever since.

One of her most iconic looks is her ‘Vagina’ — a giant labia she designed and made herself. She performs in it on stage regularly.

QN Magazine asked Scarlett about the look and where the inspiration for such an outfit came from.

“That whole costume and concept came about when I competed in my second year of ‘Queer Sister Smackdown’ at the Sportsman’s Hotel a few years ago,” she said.

“I was given the song My Vagina is 8 Miles Wide made famous to the Brisbane drag scene by Mandy Moobs!

“I remember thinking the only way I can make it better then when Mandy does it is if I had an actual 8-mile wide vagina! So I made it happen.”

Scarlett is inspired by fierce and strong women

Scarlett mentioned a number of women who have influenced her drag and helped it flourish into what it is today.

She also said she owes a lot of her inspiration to her mum and sister, who introduced Scarlett to some of her favourite musical icons.

“I have a huge obsession with powerful women of the 80s and 90s,” she said.

“I grew up with my mother and sister raising me on Suzie Quatro and the Spice Girls!

“A lot of my inspiration comes from all those artists who are and were very punk rock.”

Scarlett said in high school she was a bit of a theatre kid and would often have to source her own costumes. But that’s also why she loves drag.

“I love drag because not only do I get to literally play dress up and party with my friends as we pretend we are superstars, but Scarlett is an outlet for Jack’s creativity.

“Drag is a great way to express yourself artistically but also emotionally,

“And after doing drag for a few years now I’ve come to appreciate what others get out of the experience.

“I love that drag started as a way to entertain the queer community going through devastating times. It gave people a reason to smile and laugh again.

“And that’s what I hope to bring with my shows,” she said.

You can catch Scarlett performing at several queer venues like Fluffy and the Sportsman Hotel across Brisbane.

She also performs every Thursday night at The Avenue in Surfer’s Paradise for Dragalicious.

Head on down and watch her slay. You won’t be disappointed!

