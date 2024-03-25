Is a Drag Race Down Under queen joining Dragula?

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two queen Yuri Guaii may be joining the next season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.

Drag/horror artists the Boulet Brothers – Dracmorda and Swanthula – launched the wild drag series in 2016.

All five seasons are streaming in Australia on the horror-themed streaming service Shudder.

The sixth season of the drag competition show – which proudly brings filth, horror and glamour back to drag – is now in production.

Unlike other drag shows, the show celebrates underground and alternative drag art. All contestants are tasked with creating runway looks that combine drag, filth, horror, and glamour.

Each season a cast of 11 drag artists compete for a $100,000 prize and the title of World’s Next Drag Supermonster.

The series is infamous for eliminating contestants through elaborately violent “exterminations” and having contestants face their fears to stay in the competition.

Yuri Guaii rumoured for Dragula season six

The season six lineup of Dragula monsters is yet to be officially confirmed. However, the drag detectives of Reddit are already swapping rumours and spilling tea about who’s on.

Yuri Guaii appeared on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

The Auckland-based queen would be perfect for Dragula, if the rumours are true!

Yuri Guaii, a self-proclaimed “misfit”, describes her drag aesthetic as “filthy, glamorous and just plain trash.”

We’ll find out who’s on season six of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula later this year.

Streaming service Shudder says The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is one of their most popular titles. Shudder confirmed season six was a go back in December.

Dracmorda and Swanthula said, “With season five, we took the show in a new direction and the response from the fans was overwhelmingly positive.

“Now, with the sixth season, we plan on leaning into this bold, new direction even further and truly pushing the creative limits of the show to new heights.”

