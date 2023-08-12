With all the problems Iraq faces, the government nevertheless this week took time to ban media platforms from using the word ‘homosexuality’. They must instead say ‘sexual deviance’. The term gender is also verboten.

Iraq Quick Facts

Modern Iraq began as a British-backed kingdom in the 1920s.

Monarchy overthrown in 1958.

Ruled from 1979 – 2003 by the despotic Saddam Hussein.

Invaded under false pretences by George W Bush, Tony Blair and John Howard in 2003.

The consequent political instability saw the country best by insurgency, sectarian conflict, civil unrest, crime, extreme violence and rampant corruption.

Few countries face as many challenges as Iraq. On top of everything else, the country has endured a prolonged drought since 2020. Desertification threatens half of Iraq’s farmland.

So, what are you going to do?

Negotiate some peace treaties? Clamp down on corruption? Work with scientists on increasing water reserves?

Don’t be a fcking idiot!

No, the Iraqi government have the answer.

Ban the word homosexuality!

Make all local media and social media platforms use ‘sexual deviance’ instead.

That will solve everything.

Gay rights in Iraq

Unlike neighbouring Islamic shithole Iran, Iraq does not criminalise homosexuality — sorry — sexual deviance.

However, the country’s penal code contains loosely defined morality clauses often employed against LGBTQIA+ Iraqis. Conservative political parties in Iraq — like everywhere else, including Australia — frequently scapegoat the LGBTQIA+ community. Protestors burn rainbow flags to prove their self-righteousness.

Amnesty International called on the Iraqi government to reverse the stupid ban.

“The Iraqi authorities must immediately overturn this decision and ensure that they respect the right to freedom of expression and non-discrimination for all individuals in the country, regardless of their gender or sexual orientation.”

