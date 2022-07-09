World

Iraq government drafts plan to criminalise homosexuality

iraq flag politics homosexuality criminalising bill bryan jones flickr
Image: Bryan Jones/Flickr

An Iraqi news outlet has reported that the country is taking steps to criminalise homosexuality. 

In an interview with the Iraqi News Agency, State of Law coalition MP Aref al-Hamami confirmed the proposed legislation to criminalise homosexuality.

“Parliament agreed to collect signatures after returning to the session to legislate a law prohibiting homosexuality in Iraq,” he said.

“[To] prevent homosexuality and the perversions associated with it”.

‘The lives of LGBT people are on the line’

While homosexuality has technically been legal in Iraq since 2003, a recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and advocacy group IraQueer found that attacks on LGBTQIA+ people are commonplace.

The report found that LGBTQIA+ Iraqis are subject to abductions, torture, rape and murder- largely by government-sanctioned militia groups.

Furthermore, the majority of victim-survivors surveyed were able to identify the armed group behind the attack against them.

LGBT rights researcher Rasha Younes said that LGBT Iraqis live in constant fear of being hunted down and killed by armed groups with impunity.

Additionally, LGBTQIA people are subject to arrests and violence by Iraqi police, making their lives “unliveable”.

“The Iraqi government has done nothing to stop the violence or hold the abusers accountable,” Younes said.

In a statement to GAY TIMES, head of IraQueer Amir Ashour opened up about the implications of the proposed legislation.

For the latest lesbiangaybisexualtransgenderintersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Challenges Of Coming Out Later
Tom Daley