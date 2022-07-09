Iraq government drafts plan to criminalise homosexuality

An Iraqi news outlet has reported that the country is taking steps to criminalise homosexuality.

In an interview with the Iraqi News Agency, State of Law coalition MP Aref al-Hamami confirmed the proposed legislation to criminalise homosexuality.

“Parliament agreed to collect signatures after returning to the session to legislate a law prohibiting homosexuality in Iraq,” he said.

“[To] prevent homosexuality and the perversions associated with it”.

‘The lives of LGBT people are on the line’

While homosexuality has technically been legal in Iraq since 2003, a recent report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and advocacy group IraQueer found that attacks on LGBTQIA+ people are commonplace.