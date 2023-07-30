Iran suspends morality enforcer over gay sex vid

The Iranian regime suspended senior morality enforcer Reza Tsaghati over a gay sex vid on Wednesday.

*Tsaghati’s surname is also sometimes spelled Seqati.

Reza Tsaghati was the head of culture and Islamic guidance in Gilan province. He previously founded a cultural centre focused on piety and the hijab. As Gilan province’s chief morality enforcer, he was known for his strict enforcement of mandatory hijab-wearing by women.

Iranian hardliners are still trying to make up ground over missteps following the death of Mahsa Amini last year. The young Kurdish woman died in police custody. She endured a severe beating by Guidance Patrol officers who arrested her for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’.

Mahsa Amini’s death triggered ongoing nationwide protests.

Gay sex vid

The gay sex vid posted to a Telegram channel allegedly shows Reza Tsaghati having sex with a young man.

The authenticity of the gay sex vid remains unverified with neither man positively identified. Nevertheless, on Wednesday, authorities removed Tsaghati from his position during their investigations.

Consensual adult gay sex remains illegal in Iran and punishable by death.

Iranian activists highlighted the difference between the treatment of Tsaghati and that of ordinary LGBT+ Iranians or women accused of breaching Islamic rules. Plainclothes agents typically arrest ordinary Iranians without warrants and take them to unknown locations. They frequently suffer beatings and torture, while reprisals can follow against family members. Many spend months in prison without charge.

Exiled Iranian cartoonist Mana Neyestani illustrated brilliantly the hypocrisy of the nasty old men that rule Iran.

