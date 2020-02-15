IR Claims: Getting screwed at work? 1800FORKED

Industrial Relations Claims recently took a harder approach in their advocacy for workers and contractors. I asked Miles Heffernan from IR Claims about the reason for the company’s new phone number, 1800FORKED.

“I’m sick of the bullshit. We’ve been in this game a long time, and we still see employers simply ignoring worker’s rights. This country possesses splendid industrial legislation to protect both employee and employer, but time after time, we see those laws ignored.

Advertisements

“Workers rightly expect to perform a good day’s work for a good day’s pay. However, we see them underpaid, robbed of their entitlements, expected to work in unsafe conditions, bullied and all sorts of other nonsense.

“I’m sick of it!

“Some employees seem to simply ignore the law. I’m surprised some of these bastards don’t still have 8-year-olds slaving in underground coal mines.”

1800FORKED

“There’s only one way to teach these sort of employers and that’s to hit them in the pocket. I wanted to make it clear to employees subject to underpayment, unsafe working conditions and all the rest, that they can come to Industrial Relations Claims and we will hold these bastards to account and get the employees what they’re owed.

“If you’re getting screwed at work, don’t take it lying down. Ring 1800FORKED.

“I actually wanted to use a stronger F word. I registered it but calmer heads prevailed in the office.

“But I’d just been talking to a gay man who was interrogated in his workplace over whether he was a top or bottom. FFS! Unless he was doing it over the office desk during workhours or over a backend loader at a construction site, how he fucks is none of their fucking business!

“I am sick of this shit and I say to employees, don’t take it lying down. Ring 1800FORKED (1800367533). Industrial Relations Claims will fight for your entitlements. Let’s give bad employers the finger today.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.