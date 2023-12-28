From the Archives: in 2015, we met Caitlyn Jenner

After recently telling the world that she would soon transition, the Olympian and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star graces the cover of Vanity Fair to introduce herself as Caitlyn.

First published June 2, 2015 by Staff Writers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 29, 2023.

The original 2015 article

Looking stunning in the cover-shot taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the headline simply reads, “Call me Caitlyn” and features Jenner in a corset with long flowing hair.

The photo shoot and cover story is believed to be the precursor to a new reality television show which will document Jenner’s transition, expected to begin at the end of July.

In the feature article, Jenner, 65, explains why making the decision to transition was so important.

“If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, ‘You just blew your entire life’.”

When the images and story went public, Jenner took to Twitter to express her relief.

“I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”

Caitlyn Jenner has led a very public life having won an Olympic gold medal, been featured on the cover of Playgirl, and found success as a writer and actor before being a part of the Kardashian reality empire.

