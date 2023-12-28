Celebrities

From the Archives: in 2015, we met Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn

After recently telling the world that she would soon transition, the Olympian and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star graces the cover of Vanity Fair to introduce herself as Caitlyn.

Caitlyn Jenner introduced herself to the world in 2015 with loads of publicity and extensive goodwill from the LGBTQIA+ community. Later, of course, it all turned to shit.

First published June 2, 2015 by Staff Writers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 29, 2023.

The original 2015 article

Looking stunning in the cover-shot taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, the headline simply reads, “Call me Caitlyn” and features Jenner in a corset with long flowing hair.

The photo shoot and cover story is believed to be the precursor to a new reality television show which will document Jenner’s transition, expected to begin at the end of July.

In the feature article, Jenner, 65, explains why making the decision to transition was so important.

“If I was lying on my deathbed and I had kept this secret and never ever did anything about it, I would be lying there saying, ‘You just blew your entire life’.”

When the images and story went public, Jenner took to Twitter to express her relief.

“I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”

Caitlyn Jenner has led a very public life having won an Olympic gold medal, been featured on the cover of Playgirl, and found success as a writer and actor before being a part of the Kardashian reality empire.

Glutton for punishment? Ok – here’s more Jenner…

Happy Easter… well… to everyone except Trans Judas.

trans judas caitlyn jenner retarted

Trans Judas claims to be the ‘adult in the room’.

trans judas adult in the room fox news
Composite Image

Ts Madison drags Caitlyn Jenner for white privilege.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers began her media career in mainstream newspapers, starting work straight after high school at Mirror News, later to become News Ltd. However, finding work at a weekly tabloid unsatisfying, she left for a career in entertainment. After beginning her entertainment career in drag shows, she branched out to MCing: strip shows, fashion parades, corporate events and more. From the late 80s, she worked for a decade as a wildlife show manager, performing 8 shows a day herself with Australian wildlife including crocodiles and deadly poisonous snakes. Other career highlights include managing nightclubs and working in an adult store - a varied and interesting career offering insights into many aspects of human life. However, Destiny stayed involved in publishing as both a researcher and book editor. One of her most rewarding experiences was editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns'. She also researched and co-authored 'The Queen's Ball', a history of the longest-running continuous queer event in the world. Her research on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon led to the book 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese' co-authored with Dr Stephen Hagan. Destiny began work at QNews as a feature writer before being promoted to Print Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. In July 2022, she stepped down from that position to again focus on research and feature writing. Get in touch: destinyr@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Discord app icon on phone.
Discord bans misgendering and deadnaming in hate policy
Dylan Mulvaney for Forbes 2024.
Dylan Mulvaney on Forbes 30 under 30 social media list
Melbourne transgender woman Bridget Flack
Vic Police failures in search for trans woman Bridget Flack
Australian Medicare card against a transgender pride flag background
New hope for gender-affirming surgery coverage on Medicare
trans judas caitlyn jenner retarted
RETARTED: Caitlyn Jenner proud to reclaim slur
Trans Justice Project gathers on the steps of Victorian Parliament
Why 120 orgs have signed this statement of trans solidarity