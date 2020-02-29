International Sex Worker Rights Day: Stop the Raids

Grab your red umbrella! On Tuesday — International Sex Worker Rights Day — #DecrimQLD and Respect Inc invite allies to the Stop the Raids rally at Southport.

In the last six months, police charged more than 30 people for sex work related offences. The charges followed raids and also undercover entrapment.

In response sex workers, friends, families and allies will rally at midday on the corner of Nerang and Scarborough Streets, Southport.

Queensland law not only jeopardises sex worker safety, but also criminalises normal workplace safety strategies. Support sex worker rights and demand decriminalisation in Queensland this Sex Worker Rights Day.

Sex Worker safety

Dr Elena Jeffreys, Queensland sex worker and state coordinator of Respect Inc, told QNews sex workers in Queensland face ongoing raids, undercover stings and arrests.

“Despite the Fitzgerald Inquiry more than three decades ago, Queensland still criminalises basic sex worker safety strategies. Working in co-ops, pairs, texting, and using a driver another uses and recommends are all crimes in Queensland.”

“Some of those crimes date back to 1899.”

In 2018-2019, the PLA and QPS issued 21 infringements to sex workers — fines for contravening the states prohibitive sex work laws.

In January 2020, a person received a $9,000 fine for allegedly handling text messages and bookings for sex workers.

Kayla Rose, Queensland sex worker and committee member of #DecrimQLD said the law unnecessarily endangers sex workers.

“The law forces sex workers to choose between working safely or legally.

“Queensland criminalises sex worker safety strategies. It allows police to pose as clients to arrest us for using safe work practices. At the same time, when sex workers try to report crimes we are turned away by police.

“I break the law every time I work so I can implement basic safety strategies.”

Dr O’Brien, senior lecturer in the QUT School of Justice questions the use of police resources.

“The 1989 Fitzgerald Report found excessive levels of police corruption in relation to sex work and recommended significant reforms and civil regulation rather than regulation by police. However, at least 80 per cent of the sex industry remains under police regulation.”

Stop the Raids

Stop The Raids: Tuesday 3 March 12 – 1 pm, Corner Nerang and Scarborough Streets, Southport

Sex Work Trivia Night

On Wednesday night, sex workers and friends just want to have fun, so it’s Sex Work Trivia Night.

Know a thing or two about sex work? Here’s your chance to prove it. 😊🌂

Respect Inc and #DecrimQLD invite allies, sex workers, friends and family to a night of fun and frivolity as our quiz mistresses take us on a journey through sex work trivia!

All ages event.

