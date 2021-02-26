QLD

International Sex Worker Rights Day 2021 Rally Brisbane

sex worker rights day the intro room

International Sex Worker Rights Day happens next Wednesday 3 March. In Brisbane, sex workers, allies and supporters will rally at 4.30 pm in Centenary Place Park. Other events will take place around the country during the week. The online event The Intro Room will also take place via Zoom on Wednesday. Sex worker storytellers will entertain and inform with amazing stories of their sex work experiences.

Join the conversation with a comment below the article or subscribe for a twice-weekly email summary of the latest LGBTIQ+ news.

Advertisements

Wednesday’s rally will support calls for the decriminalisation of sex work in Queensland. Sex workers also demand moratoriums against police entrapment and the criminalisation of basic safety strategies.

COVID-19

During 2020 and right up to the present time, COVID-19 impacted harshly on sex workers in Australia and around the world.

Previously, Queensland Sex Workers already endured discrimination, criminalisation and the misuse of police powers. They lacked access to welfare and crisis financial support, barriers to justice and online marginalisation.

Lockdowns and social distancing further impacted the ability of sex workers to make even a subsistence wage.

Janelle Fawkes from DecrimQLD told QNews that even with the easing of restrictions, social and economic disparities continue to intensify.

“Sex workers face housing insecurity, lack of money for basic necessities and advertising bans. Clients also have less money to spend in the face of the economic downturn. This all happens against the backdrop of the ongoing criminalisation of our work and workplaces. Additionally, a number of welfare programs exclude sex workers. We are left in an increasingly precarious position while bills keep coming in.

“Sex worker organisations remained hard at work during the pandemic. Despite the challenges, they worked tirelessly to provide support.”

The Intro Room via Zoom

Debby Doesn’t Do It For Free and Queenie Bon Bon host Sex Worker Storytelling from 6 pm on Wednesday. Entry to the event is by donation, starting from $11.49 (incl. booking fee). The organisers are donating 100% of the funds to Fiji’s unfunded Survival Advocacy Network (SAN).  SAN provides a drop-in space in SUVA and also advocates for the rights of Fijian sex workers of all diversities.

Check out what’s on for Sex Worker Rights Day and find out more about sex worker rights in Queensland at Respect.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

brisbane inferno soccer club queensland lgbtiq sport pride football australia
post office hotel queensland mardi gras cloncurry queensland
justine deeva brisbane drag queen miss sportsman hotel
sportsman hotel photo brisbane gay bar drag queen spring hill
gender diversity transgender stock photo psychology
miss sportsman hotel brisbane drag queens drag pageant mya crafone justine deeva lexa pro archie arsenic