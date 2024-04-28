NSW

Intensive and aggressive policing at Mardi Gras events

A report into three 2023 Sydney World Pride and Mardi Gras events found policing to be ‘intensive and aggressive’.

The Inner City Legal Centre commissioned the report from researchers from UNSW Sydney, the University of Sydney and the University of Newcastle. They sifted through both police reports and observations made by Fair Play volunteers. The volunteers attend the events to educate people about their legal rights.

The Inner City Legal Centre called for an end to drug dog use and fewer police at future events.

Inner City Legal Centre lawyer Katie Green said the searches left many partygoers visibly distressed.

Searches, including strip searches, took up to an hour.

Associate Professor Vicki Sentas from UNSW Law and Justice came to a similar conclusion.

“People being visibly kind of upset and quite rattled by the intimidating tactics, which, you know, only harms police-community relations.”

NSW Police

However, a NSW Police spokesperson said the organisation worked extensively with Sydney World Pride organisers and a range of government and non-government stakeholders throughout the event.

“A range of strategies were utilised which ensured the community was able to enjoy the event safely and securely.”

But Study co-author Louise Boon-Kuo from the University of Sydney said the methods used to instigate a search raised questions about legality.

“We found that police practice shows misunderstanding of the limits of police power to search and strip search.

“In fact, police records and observer accounts show that search was at times triggered by factors that police policy, Law Enforcement Conduct Commission investigations, statute, or the courts have said are unreliable, such as drug dog indication even when coupled with a nervous demeanour of the person.”

Mardi Gras members vote to scrap Police Accord at heated AGM.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

