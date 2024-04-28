Intensive and aggressive policing at Mardi Gras events

A report into three 2023 Sydney World Pride and Mardi Gras events found policing to be ‘intensive and aggressive’.

The Inner City Legal Centre commissioned the report from researchers from UNSW Sydney, the University of Sydney and the University of Newcastle. They sifted through both police reports and observations made by Fair Play volunteers. The volunteers attend the events to educate people about their legal rights.

The Inner City Legal Centre called for an end to drug dog use and fewer police at future events.

Inner City Legal Centre lawyer Katie Green said the searches left many partygoers visibly distressed.

Searches, including strip searches, took up to an hour.

Associate Professor Vicki Sentas from UNSW Law and Justice came to a similar conclusion.

“People being visibly kind of upset and quite rattled by the intimidating tactics, which, you know, only harms police-community relations.”

NSW Police

However, a NSW Police spokesperson said the organisation worked extensively with Sydney World Pride organisers and a range of government and non-government stakeholders throughout the event.

“A range of strategies were utilised which ensured the community was able to enjoy the event safely and securely.”

But Study co-author Louise Boon-Kuo from the University of Sydney said the methods used to instigate a search raised questions about legality.

“We found that police practice shows misunderstanding of the limits of police power to search and strip search.

“In fact, police records and observer accounts show that search was at times triggered by factors that police policy, Law Enforcement Conduct Commission investigations, statute, or the courts have said are unreliable, such as drug dog indication even when coupled with a nervous demeanour of the person.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.